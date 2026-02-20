Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This one holding could send the Scottish Mortgage share price into the stratosphere

This one holding could send the Scottish Mortgage share price into the stratosphere

The Scottish Mortgage share price is increasingly tied to the fortunes of one particular holding. Thankfully, it’s one I’m optimistic on.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) share price has rewarded investors who bought the dips in 2022 and 2023. It’s almost doubled in value from its lows around three/four years ago. But the stock’s actually down 7% over five years. This is quite volatile for a trust, but it reflects the nature of the companies it invests in.

Well, the Scottish Mortgage share price doesn’t always reflect the precise value of its underlying holdings due to the investment trust‘s discount or premium to net asset value (NAV). Listed stocks are priced in real time, while private company valuations are updated periodically. Market sentiment, investor demand, and structural factors can cause the share price to diverge meaningfully from the sum of its parts.

Increasingly however, the NAV, and by extension the share price, is being driven by a single dominant holding. SpaceX, at 15.2% of the portfolio at the end of January, stands alone at the top — roughly three times the size of the second-largest position — meaning that periodic revaluations of this one unlisted company can single-handedly move the trust’s NAV in ways investors have no ability to independently assess or anticipate.

I believe the valuation attributed to SpaceX would have been $800bn. Using the information in the below table, it suggests that Scottish Mortgage owns around 0.37% of SpaceX. A small but noteworthy holding given that SpaceX is’t publicly traded.

Share ClassValue (£)% of Fund
Class A Common395,853,6192.6%
Class C Common122,097,9810.8%
Series J Pref.1,009,673,8416.5%
Series N Pref.811,482,5475.3%
Total~£2.34bn15.2%
Source: Scottish Mortgage

Image source: Getty Images

What’s so great about SpaceX?

SpaceX merged with xAI on 2 February, with a combined valuation of $1.25trn — making it the largest private company merger in history. The deal values SpaceX at $1trn and xAI at $250bn, and is structured as an all-stock transaction in which xAI shareholders receive SpaceX shares at a conversion ratio of 0.1433.

This is a significant step up from the $800bn valuation at which SpaceX had opened its most recent secondary share sale, meaning Scottish Mortgage’s holding has materially increased in value on paper.

Looking forward, the numbers being discussed around a SpaceX IPO are staggering, even by the standards of the modern tech market. SpaceX is eyeing a potential listing as early as mid-June, with people familiar with the matter suggesting the company has discussed a valuation of around $1.5trn.

With that in mind, we could see the value of Scottish Mortgage’s holdings increase from around £2.34bn to near £4.5bn in the next four months. In NAV terms, that could lead Scottish Mortgage higher by 16.4%.

The bottom line

There are several things to bear in mind here. If SpaceX represented more than 30% of the portfolio, Scottish Mortgage would have considerable concentration risk. Coupled with its gearing — borrowing to invest — this could make the stock even more volatile.

However, I happen to like SpaceX a lot. I believe it could be the largest company in the world in the next decade, so I’m quite happy with the exposure. Coupled with Scottish Mortgage’s excellent record for picking the next big winner, I believe the stock’s worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Up 291% in 5 years, can this FTSE 250 growth stock keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

TBC Bank shares have rocketed in value since early 2021. After releasing more strong trading numbers today, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

The red-hot Helium One share price has exploded 43% in a month! What’s going on?

| James Beard

James Beard looks at the reasons for the massive Helium One Global share price spike. Is it time to join…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Is the only way up for Anglo American shares, after potentially pivotal results?

| Alan Oscroft

Anglo American shares have had a storming 12 months, in anticipation of transformation plans bearing fruit. So what do FY…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I just bought some Palantir stock while it’s 35% below its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Palantir stock has fallen significantly despite blowout Q4 results in which revenue was up 70%. Given the drop, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in dividend-paying UK shares can help investors build up a healthy passive income stream in less time than we…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a safe bet in a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

In a world of AI uncertainty, it’s hard to think of a more resilient FTSE 100 stock than Tesco. But…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £5,000 invested in Lloyds shares two years ago is now worth

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds' shares got a lift from profit gains in 2025, boosted by healthy net interest income. And forecasts suggest there's…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits new peaks, these top shares are still bargains!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the UK stock market's best value heroes? Royston Wild reveals three cut-price FTSE 100 shares that demand consideration.

Read more »