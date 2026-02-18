Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to target a 4-figure passive income with a Stocks and Shares ISA

How to target a 4-figure passive income with a Stocks and Shares ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great vehicle for building toward supplementary income in retirement. Mark Hartley outlines his strategy.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I was recently talking with a pensioner about his financial struggles and limited income options in retirement. It got me thinking again about a Stocks and Shares ISA, especially the tax-free benefits it provides to help build a second income stream.

When you break down the calculations, the potential savings can be highly advantageous. But how does one do that, and what’s a realistic goal?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Crunching the numbers

A decent target to aim for is four figures of passive income every month from dividends. With an average 7% yield, £1,000 in dividends a month (£12,000 a year) needs a pot of roughly £170,000. For £1,200 to £1,300 a month, it would need closer to £200,000 to £220,000.

So the real question is: how long might it take to grow your ISA to that size?

Say you drop in the full £20,000 ISA allowance this year, then keep adding £300 a month. With an average 7% yield and moderate market growth, you might be looking at a total return of roughly 8–10% a year (assuming dividends are reinvested). That is not a promise, just a reasonable working number based on long‑term stock market returns.

With £20,000 up front and £300 a month going in, hitting around £200,000 could take roughly 15 years (in a strong 10% scenario). If returns are nearer 8%, it could take closer to 18 years.

Either way, it is a long game, not a quick win. But the compounding starts to do the heavy lifting after a decade or so.

Now, what could you actually own inside that ISA? 

Identifiying dividend gems

Abrdn (LSE: ABDN) is one example of a UK dividend share for income hunters to consider. It’s a big wealth and investment group, managing over £500bn for clients worldwide, with assets under management and administration of about £511bn at the end of 2024.

Recent prices put its forward dividend yield a touch above 7%, so it fits my above example well.

Financially, Abrdn has started to look a bit steadier in recent years. In 2024 it delivered adjusted operating profit of about £255m, slightly up on the year before, and swung to an IFRS profit before tax of £251m (instead of a loss).

The full‑year dividend was held at 14.6p per share again, the same level paid since 2020, showing the board is keen to keep income flowing even while it reshapes the business.

Challenges to consider

Despite the impressive yield, dividends haven’t grown in cash terms for several years, and the three‑year dividend growth rate is negative. That’s not ideal if you want rising income. It also pays out a large chunk of its earnings as dividends, with recent payout ratios around the 80% mark. That leaves little for operations if profits dip, risking a dividend cut.

To meet rising costs and profit headwinds, the group is cutting around 500 roles, which brings execution risk. On top of that, its business is tied to stock markets and investor confidence, so bad years for markets can hurt.

To mitigate these risks, consider including some lower-yielding defensive stocks like Tesco or National Grid. While some payouts may be smaller, their long-term reliability can be advantageous.

Mark Hartley has positions in National Grid Plc and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 soars above 10,650! Is 12,000 now on the cards?

| Ben McPoland

The large-cap FTSE index hit another record today, with UK blue chips quickly emerging as a refuge from artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

Income investors interested in the Lloyds share price should mark the calendar for 9 April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Lloyds share price looks attractive to some dividend hunters, but why they need to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Should I buy red hot UK growth stock Raspberry Pi near £5?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Raspberry Pi share price is on fire right now due to excitement around AI. Should Edward Sheldon buy the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Surging Glencore shares jump 145% in 10 months – but could this red-hot rally just be starting?

| Andrew Mackie

As Glencore shares climb on a return to profit, Andrew Mackie argues that investors may still be underestimating how the…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £33k passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Individual Savings Account (ISA) can supercharge an investor's passive income.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price jumps another 5% on today’s bumper results – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Expectations were high for the BAE Systems share price as it posted full-year results, and once again it beat them.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,162 shares in this red hot FTSE 250 property stock with a 7% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has identified a stock in the FTSE 250 that not only looks resistant to AI disruption but also…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 FTSE 100 shares I own for pumped-up passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Who wouldn't like to grab their share of billions in passive income? I claim mine by owning many dividend dynamos,…

Read more »