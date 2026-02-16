Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Greggs shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 5 years ago is now worth…

After five years of ups and downs, Mark Hartley calculates just how much £5k in Greggs’ shares would be worth today. Is the stock still a FTSE gem?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) is one of those very British companies. Most people in the UK are familiar with its famous sausage rolls, pies and pastries. But despite its popularity, its shares have had a rough ride this decade.

The share price has fallen sharply in the past 12 months, racking up a total loss of roughly 26% since February 2021. So if someone put £5,000 into Greggs’ shares five years ago, they would now be worth a meagre £3,700.

But the picture isn’t quite as bad once dividends are included. Greggs has usually paid shareholders a dividend of around 2%-4% a year, with a five‑year average of about 2.3%. On £5,000, that might add up to roughly £600 in income over five years, depending on timing and exact prices. So overall you might be sitting on maybe £4,300 in value – still down, but not a total disaster.

So why have the shares fallen when the business itself is still selling loads of pasties?

Rising costs strangling margins

On paper, Greggs actually looks solid. Revenue has grown from about £1.8bn in 2023 to just over £2bn in 2024, up more than 11%. Profits have also been rising, and earnings per share went from around 141p to 151p over that period. Recent trading updates show sales still growing in 2025. Like‑for‑like sales are up about 2%-3% and total sales up around 7% year‑to‑date. 

The estate keeps expanding too, with more than 2,600 stores and plans for up to 3,500 over time.

The problem is more about expectations and costs. A couple of years ago, the market got very excited and pushed the share price up so high that it traded on a price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio above 22. Now the hype’s cooled and the P/E’s down to around 11. At the same time, margins are squeezed by trading negatives such as higher Minimum Wage, higher Employer’s National Insurance, and general cost inflation.

Management’s warned that profits could be flat even with sales still growing. On top of that, UK consumers are still feeling the cost‑of‑living crunch, so even a ‘cheap treat’ on the high street can be a stretch for some people. Plus, there’s early signs that weight‑loss injections and a focus on healthier diets might dent demand for comfort food.

Subsequently, investors have grown nervous, hurting the share price.

Still worth considering?

On the plus side, Greggs is a very well‑known brand. It enjoys steady growth in sales, a long runway for new stores, and new ideas like evening meals, delivery, and iced drinks doing well. The valuation’s lower than it used to be, and the dividend yield of about 4.5% is quite tempting for income‑seekers.

On the downside, profits are under pressure from rising wages and other costs, and any further squeeze on UK consumer spending could hurt. There’s also a real risk that tastes are shifting away from traditional baked goods towards healthier (or more premium) options.

For UK investors with faith in the survival of busy high streets, the lower price and higher yield offers income and value that’s worth considering. But unfortunately, it seems no longer a ‘safe bet’ growth story – it’s a solid but fairly mature business, and anyone buying today needs to be comfortable with slower growth and ongoing cost pressures.

Mark Hartley has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend stocks with the highest yields from the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

Are 9% dividend stocks too good to be true? Not necessarily – our writer has been looking at income opportunities…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it would take a new investor to reach a sizeable second income by investing £500…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 2026 software apocalypse: 3 stocks down 25%+ to consider buying now, according to JP Morgan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for bargain stocks to buy after the huge sell-off in software? Here are three names that analysts at JP…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? Aim to turn it into £20k by buying cheap shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in cheap shares can unlock tremendous returns. And right now, there's one stock that experts think might quadruple in…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dividend Shares

Owning 2,844 shares of this FTSE 100 firm could pay £351 in annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 100 stock could help to provide sustainable passive income to an investor, as well…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in BP shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

BP shares have underwhelmed over the last 12 months, but could they start catching up in 2026, or are there…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with RELX shares?

| John Fieldsend

A 49% drop for RELX shares in the space of a single year! Is there opportunity here for one of…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

Are these the best British shares to buy in February 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at two free-falling FTSE shares that experts believe could now be among the best to…

Read more »