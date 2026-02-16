Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now valued at…

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now valued at…

Anyone who bought Rolls-Royce shares back in 2021 is probably laughing right now! But is it too late to jump on board the gravy train?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Few UK shares have delivered a comeback story as spectacular as Rolls-Royce’s (LSE:RR.). After flirting with bankruptcy following the pandemic, a new leadership team fundamentally transformed the business into a global engineering titan that now trades at a record high valuation.

Anyone who bought the shares in February 2021 for less than £1 has gone on to earn a 1,239% return. And for those who reinvested the group’s recently reinstated dividend, have already expanded this gain to 1,256%.

In terms of money, a £10,000 initial investment is now worth £135,600!

The question now is, can Rolls-Royce shares do it again?

What’s next for Rolls-Royce?

With its market cap now sitting at £105bn, investors expecting another near 1,300% return on investment by 2031 are likely to be left disappointed. After all, that would put the group’s market capitalisation at over £1.4trn – one of the highest in the world.

However, while a quadruple-digit gain looks unlikely, that doesn’t mean the growth story is over.

A combination of higher global defence spending, a civil aerospace aftermarket services boom, and steady aircraft fleet modernisation trends has culminated in a multi-year supercycle for the aerospace sector.

At the same time, management has expertly positioned the business to potentially be a top dog in the emerging small modular reaction (SMR) energy market. And with the ongoing build-out of new AI data centres, as well as adoption of other energy-hungry technologies like electric vehicles, Rolls-Royce could be on track for superb growth next decade.

With the business having already hit its 2027 turnaround targets two years early, management has proven its skill at execution, even in a challenging economic and supply chain environment.

So, does that make Rolls-Royce shares a no-brainer?

What to watch

The company’s outlook is undoubtedly exciting. However, even a terrific business can still be a terrible investment if the wrong price is paid. And with the stock now trading at 40 times forward earnings, it seems investors are already pricing in future gains from its SMR technology.

This assumption of success might be a bit too ambitious.

There’s no denying that Rolls-Royce is near the front of the pack, especially after securing its preferred bidder status with the UK government. But grid connections aren’t expected to materialise until the mid-2030s. And that’s assuming no project delays in a highly regulated area, or that rival engineering groups don’t innovate better alternative designs.

What’s the verdict?

As much as I admire this business, its current valuation doesn’t present as a compelling risk-to-reward ratio in my mind. Right now, Rolls-Royce shares are seemingly being priced for perfection. As such, the slightest operational speed bump could be all that’s needed to trigger widespread profit taking.

In other words, at a better price, this stock looks compelling. But right now, I think investors should consider looking elsewhere for investment opportunities. Luckily, there are plenty of potential winners to choose from.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend stocks with the highest yields from the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

Are 9% dividend stocks too good to be true? Not necessarily – our writer has been looking at income opportunities…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it would take a new investor to reach a sizeable second income by investing £500…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 2026 software apocalypse: 3 stocks down 25%+ to consider buying now, according to JP Morgan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for bargain stocks to buy after the huge sell-off in software? Here are three names that analysts at JP…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? Aim to turn it into £20k by buying cheap shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in cheap shares can unlock tremendous returns. And right now, there's one stock that experts think might quadruple in…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dividend Shares

Owning 2,844 shares of this FTSE 100 firm could pay £351 in annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 100 stock could help to provide sustainable passive income to an investor, as well…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in BP shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

BP shares have underwhelmed over the last 12 months, but could they start catching up in 2026, or are there…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with RELX shares?

| John Fieldsend

A 49% drop for RELX shares in the space of a single year! Is there opportunity here for one of…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

Are these the best British shares to buy in February 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at two free-falling FTSE shares that experts believe could now be among the best to…

Read more »