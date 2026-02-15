Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What could £5k put into Greggs shares now be worth if they recover?

What could £5k put into Greggs shares now be worth if they recover?

Christopher Ruane has bought Greggs shares he hopes will increase in value. Here’s his rationale — and some of the risks he sees too.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an unappetising year to be a shareholder in popular baker Greggs (LSE: GRG). Greggs shares are already down 6% in 2026, contributing to a 26% decline over the past 12 months.

I have taken advantage of a weakened price to add some of the shares to my portfolio.

I am hopeful about the long-term capital gain potential, if the share price rises.

There could be tasty returns

What might that look like?

If the shares simply get back to the same price as a year ago, that could turn £5,000 invested into around £6,770.

Notice incidentally, that that would be a 35% price gain.

That is right: when a share falls 26%, because of the new lower price, it needs to climb 35% simply to get back to where it was. It is easier going downhill than uphill!

A year ago, though, Greggs shares were already in trouble. They are now 51% below where they stood as recently as August 2024.

So, if the price gets back to that level from a year and a half ago, £5k invested now could turn into around £10k. Not bad at all!

The past is past

Then again, if I get back to how old I was a year and a half ago, I would be a year and a half younger.

The logic is impeccable: but we know for certain that it is not going to happen!

Just because a share has been at a certain price in the past does not necessarily mean it will get there again (or even anywhere close).

So tempting though it can be to look at price charts and think “what if…”, as an investor I think it is not useful.

Instead, I aim to look at what I think a business will be worth over the long term (discounted for the opportunity cost of tying up my money in its shares). I then consider whether the current price is attractive in comparison.

I think this could be a bargain

On that basis, it is helpful to acknowledge the challenges Greggs faces. A share price does not halve in a year and a half for no reason, after all.

Last summer’s unexpected profit warning raised questions about managerial competence. The company was blindsided by a spell of warm weather (in summer!) and did not get its product assortment right.

That remains a risk, but not the only one. Weight-loss medication may be reducing some consumers’ appetites.

Meanwhile, with thousands of shops already operating in the UK, Greggs risks diminishing returns with its ongoing programme of new openings.

Still, that estate provides economies of scale. It also points to the fact that Greggs is massively popular, thanks to a keen value proposition for customers, strong brand, and unique twist on popular products.

It is also profitable. Indeed, its spare cash helps fund a dividend: the yield currently sits at 4.4%.

So someone investing £5k today would hopefully earn around £220 in dividends annually, if the payout per share is simply maintained at its current level (as it was at the interim point last year).

Given these strengths, I see the price-to-earnings ratio of 10 as a possible bargain.

I regard this as a share for investors to consider.

C Ruane has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »