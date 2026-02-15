Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do we need in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 monthly passive income?

How much do we need in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 monthly passive income?

Harvey Jones does some simple maths to show how much investors need in their Stocks and Shares ISA to build a passive income of £18,000 a year.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 companies is a brilliant retirement strategy, in my view. Even better if they’re bought inside a Stocks and Shares ISA as all capital gains and dividend income are sheltered from tax. But where to begin?

One starting point is to set an income target. Let’s say somebody is targeting a second income of £1,500 a month in retirement, to top up their State Pension and other pensions. That works out as £18,000 a year. Based on the 4% ‘safe’ withdrawal rule, that would require a pot of £450,000. The principle here is that by limiting annual withdrawals to 4%, the income should be sustainable without having to dip into the capital.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Now £450,000 sounds daunting, but it’s the type of money people need to secure a comfortable retirement, and investing in equities could perhaps be the best way to generate it. Steady investing and reinvesting dividends can work wonders. Contributing £375 a month to a diversified portfolio returning an average 7% a year could grow to £454,828 over 30 years.

NatWest shares have flown

Rather than simply tracking the market, I prefer to build a balanced spread of 15 to 20 top shares. That way I can target stocks that suit me, particularly regular dividend payers. The banking sector has been a terrific source of growth and income in recent years. Higher interest rates have boosted margins and profits, lifting both share prices and dividends.

FTSE 100 NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) has been swept along by the banking revival. Its shares jumped 35% over the last year, and 185% over two. Dividends are on top. Last week, they fell 12%, as investors feared it had overpaid when buying wealth manager Evelyn Partners for £2.7bn. Acquisitions are always risky, but there is a rationale for this one, as it gives NatWest a new growth opportunity beyond traditional high street banking.

Friday’s (13 February) full-year results showed operating profit before tax climbing 24.4% to £7.7bn, up from £6.2bn the year before. Return on tangible equity improved from 17.5% to 19.2%. The total dividend for 2025 hit 32.5p per share, up a bumper 51% on 2024. Net interest margins rose from 2.13% to 2.34%.

These are good figures but investors were sceptical. I think there’s a view that the banking rally has run for so far, and has to slow. Banks have been getting more expensive, with price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios climbing. However, with 2025’s higher earnings factored in, NatWest’s P/E has fallen to just 8.75, which isn’t exactly expensive.

Long-term focus

For long-term savers, that pullback may present an opportunity. Especially income seekers. While NatWest’s trailing yield has fallen to 3.75%, it’s forecast to hit 6.1% across full-year 2026. I think NatWest is well worth considering after the recent dip, but short-term growth may be bumpier as it battles to find new growth opportunities.

Building that £450,000 pot takes time and persistence. But with a fair wind, the wealth should compound and grow steadily over the years. All free of tax in an ISA. That’s the magic of stocks and shares.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »