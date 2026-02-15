Even after a 4.8% boost, the UK State Pension is still nowhere near enough to live a comfortable retirement lifestyle. Here’s how to change that.

Forget the State Pension! Investing £500 a month could be all you need to target a comfortable retirement

As of April, the UK State Pension is receiving a chunky 4.8% hike to £12,547.60 a year. That’s certainly nothing to scoff at. But sadly, it still falls short of the minimum living costs here in Britain. And is nowhere near the £43,900 needed to live comfortably.

The good news is that by planning ahead and investing £500 each month in quality stocks, it’s possible to fill this £31,352 income gap. Here’s how.

Aiming for a comfier lifestyle

If a £31,352 passive annual income’s the goal, then following the 4% withdrawal rule, a portfolio will need to be valued at £783,800. That’s obviously a hefty chunk of change. And it’s massively larger than the average £150,000 pension pot in Britain.

Yet, while three-quarters-of-a-million pounds may seem out of reach, building this level of wealth is not as impossible as most people think. In fact, assuming the stock market continues to generate an average return of 8% a year over the long run, anyone who invests £500 each month will hit this milestone in around 30 years, even when starting from scratch.

So for any 38-year-olds starting from scratch today, now’s an excellent time to get cracking if the plan is to retire at 68.

An uncomfortable truth

While £43,900 might be the key to a comfortable pensioner’s lifestyle in 2026, continuous, steady inflation likely means that won’t be the case 30 years from now. As such, it’s likely a prudent move to aim a little higher.

This is where stock picking enters the equation. By being more selective, a portfolio can go on to vastly outperform the market. And that’s something shareholders of Rotork (LSE:ROR) know all too well.

Since its IPO roughly 30 years ago, the industrial engineering group kept its operations asset-light and highly profitable. By outsourcing the manufacturing of critical industrial components and expanding its aftermarket services offer, the business embedded itself into the supply chains of multiple critical industries like oil & gas, mining, chemicals, and power generation.

The result? Rotork’s products are now considered the industry gold standard, particularly for flow control systems, with a multi-decade reputation for quality supporting ever-expansive pricing power.

And for anyone who’s been investing £500 each month since 1996 is now sitting on a jaw-dropping £2.7m – enough to generate a £107,613 retirement income even without the State Pension!

Still worth considering?

Even after three decades of growth, there remains a compelling bull case. The energy sector’s transition towards natural gas, hydrogen, nuclear, and renewables all require extensive flow control equipment. And this momentum’s only being accelerated by the build-out of cooling systems for AI data centres.

Of course, this multi-decade growth runaway isn’t a straight line. Capital project spending is highly cyclical in the short term. And in recent years, higher interest rates have wreaked havoc with many projects being downsized, delayed, or even outright cancelled.

The group’s highly cash-generative aftermarket services have provided management with the financial flexibility to navigate the downturn. But that hasn’t prevented revenue growth from slowing considerably, resulting in Rotork shares remaining stagnant for the last five years.

This perfectly highlights the multi-year cyclical challenges Rotork has to navigate. Nevertheless, with market conditions seemingly starting to improve, now could be a good time to take a closer look at this proven compounder.