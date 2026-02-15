Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most transformative technology this century.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a fantastic way to own a slice of dozens, or even hundreds, of companies simultaneously. Essentially, it can be like owning the entire racetrack rather than betting on a single horse.  

Here are two different ETFs that I reckon are worth weighing up today for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The AI revolution

Let’s start with the iShares AI Innovation Active ETF (LSE:IART). This fund holds 41 stocks that are central to, or benefitting from, artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Now, AI’s a particularly hot topic right now and causing a lot of headlines. Some think we’re in an ‘AI bubble’ that might be about to pop, which, if true, would obviously be negative for this ETF’s performance.

However, what’s certain is that the big four cloud giants (Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft) plan to spend upwards of $650bn in 2026, largely on AI infrastructure.

Amazon’s CEO recently said: “We’re going to invest aggressively here, and we’re going to invest to be the leader in this space [AI/cloud computing]”.

These colossal spending commitments are set to benefit many of the companies in this ETF. These include chipmakers Nvidia, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), as well as chip equipment firms like Lam Research and Advantest.

Basically, these are the picks and shovels of the AI revolution. In other words, the companies supplying the physical equipment and infrastructure required to run AI.

Elsewhere in the ETF, there are high-quality tech names such as Meta, Snowflake, and Palantir. These are all investing heavily in AI or, in the case of Palantir, seeing their growth accelerate dramatically due to the AI boom.

The ETF’s fallen 7.5% since October, offering what I think is an attractive entry point to consider.

Passive income

Next, I want to highlight the iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate ETF (LSE:UKRE). As the name suggests, this fund holds a number of UK real estate investment trusts (REITs), including Segro, LondonMetric Property, Tritax Big Box, and Primary Health Properties.

These REITs offer exposure to an incredibly wide range of property types, such as e-commerce warehouses, urban industrial locations, hotels, theme parks, data centres, and GP surgeries. They pay out at least 90% of their rental profits as dividends.

Better still, because the sector has sold off dramatically since 2022, they’re now offering chunky dividend yields. As such, this iShares Real Estate ETF is also offering an attractive 6.1% yield.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Now, a big risk here is that the UK economy tanks at some point. In this scenario, some tenants could be forced to downsize, impacting occupancy rates and possibly even dividends.

However, what I like here is that 39% of the ETF is in inflation-linked gilts (UK government bonds). Obviously these are much more reliable income sources than REITs, thereby offering a bit more stability.

Looking ahead, the fund should do well if interest rates keep falling and investors warm back up to REITs. The Bank of England has just signalled that further rate cuts are “likely” this year.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Lam Research, LondonMetric Property Plc, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Primary Health Properties Plc, Segro Plc, Snowflake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Be ready for a violent stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's generated massive gains for investors in recent years. Could share prices be about to come crashing down?

Read more »