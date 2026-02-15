10%+ dividend yield! 3 passive income shares, trusts, and funds to consider!

Motley Fool Premium
Searching for ways to supercharge your dividends? Royston Wild reckons these high-yield passive income shares are too good to ignore.

Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
For me, the best way to make an abundant passive income is by buying dividend shares. Share prices continue to rally, which means dividend yields are moving in the other direction. Yet there are still stacks of terrific companies with sky-high yields to choose from.

But what about if you’re searching for double-digit dividend yields? No problem. Take the following three stocks: The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LSE:ORIT), and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (LSE:JEPQ). Each has a forward dividend yield above 10%, and a long record of paying market-beating cash rewards.

And I’m confident they can continue delivering brilliant income streams to investors. Want to know why?

Tech titan

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way to source a passive income. These can hold a wide variety of assets, helping to protect shareholders from individual shocks and providing a smoother return.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF — which has a 10.8% dividend yield — is one such diversified fund to consider. It holds Nasdaq 100 US tech stocks which it then sells covered calls on. When out-of-the-money call options are sold, the income is paid to investors in dividends.

It’s a more complicated way to make income from the stock market. A focus on growth shares also means the fund could drop sharply in value during economic downturns. Yet over time, the ETF has proved a great dividend generator and one I expect to keep outperforming.

Renewable energy giant

Investment trusts that focus on renewable energy are another top income source to consider. This is because interest rate pressures and worries over a slower-than-expected green transition have pushed prices lower, supercharging dividend yields.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust now carries a 10.5% forward dividend yield. Could it rebound in value soon? I think so, with further Bank of England interest rate cuts on the horizon.

There’s a lot I like about the trust from a dividend perspective. Like other electricity producers, its operations are highly defensive and provide a steady flow of cash that can be returned to shareholders. I also like its wide, Europe-wide geographic footprint — this doesn’t eliminate the threat of weather-related disruptions, but it lessens the danger as localised calm conditions have a smaller impact on total power production.

An income stock I own

The Renewables Infrastructure Group is a renewable energy stock I’ve actually bought for my portfolio. And with a 10.7% forward yield, it’s one I think investors should seriously consider.

Why did I plump for this particular operator, you ask? With more than 80 assets on its books, it has an even wider footprint to protect against isolated operational problems. These are also spread across Europe, but that’s not all — its portfolio comprises onshore and offshore wind farms, solar projects, and battery storage assets, meaning it’s also well diversified by technology.

Lower electricity prices have been a problem of late. I’m confident, though, it will remain a robust passive income generator and that it’s share price will rebound following recent weakness.

Royston Wild has positions in Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

