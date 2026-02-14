Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: Rolls-Royce shares could one day be the most valuable on the FTSE 100

Prediction: Rolls-Royce shares could one day be the most valuable on the FTSE 100

Dr James Fox believes there’s cause for long-term bullishness on Rolls-Royce shares, but thinks investors should exercise caution.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have been one of the index’s stellar performers. And while I’m cautious in the near term, I reckon there’s more to come from the aerospace and defence giant over the next decade.

It could go nuclear

The small modular reactors (SMRs) programme is what excites me most. And that’s partly because the firm’s three main segment — civil aerospace, propulsion systems, and defence, are already operating towards the top end of expectations.

Back to SMRs. This technology could transform the company’s long-term prospects in ways the market hasn’t fully appreciated yet.

As countries scramble to meet net-zero targets while maintaining energy security, SMRs represent a genuinely scalable solution. Rolls-Royce has positioned itself at the forefront of this technology, and the potential market is enormous.

Of course, AI is going to be a major factor because data centres require so much energy. Global data centre energy consumption has surged to roughly 1,000TWh. That’s equivalent to the total electricity used by Japan. With a single AI query now requiring nearly 10 times the energy of a legacy search.

Rolls’ SMRs could provide a scalable programme to deliver reliable and clean energy.

Without this, I don’t see much near-term appreciation.

That’s because we’re talking about a business that’s already delivering exceptional returns. The return on capital stands at 20.4%, while the operating margin has reached 20.62%. These aren’t just good numbers — they’re excellent, particularly for an industrial company of this scale.

Where I’m cautious

Now for my concerns. At 37.9 times forward earnings (coming 12 months), this isn’t a cheap share by any stretch. The price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio sits close to three, suggesting investors are already pricing in considerable future growth in the medium term at least.

That’s the compromise with quality companies — you rarely get them on the cheap.

This valuation exacerbates concerns about execution risk. Delivering on the SMR promise requires navigating regulatory approvals, securing funding, and building out manufacturing capacity. A lot of investors will be banking on Rolls being the first to commercialise the technology. But it’s a UK-based company, and I wouldn’t be surprised if British red tape allows an American peer to take the lead.

The valuation leaves little room for error. If growth projections prove optimistic or margins compress even slightly, the share price could face pressure.

My take

Despite the stretched valuation, I believe Rolls-Royce could indeed become the FTSE 100’s most valuable company. That’s based on revenue building towards £45bn in the next decade or so, with £10bn of this coming from the SMR segment.

And while I certainly believe the stock is worth considering, I’m cautious about my exposure. Personally, I’m up 350% on Rolls-Royce shares on a weighted basis, but it’s still only my 12th-largest holding. I think it’ll remain that way for now.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »