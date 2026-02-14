Motley Fool Premium
How to start building £15,204 lifetime passive income with just £50 a week

Instead of labouring for money each day, smart people invest money each month in dividend shares to earn a lifelong passive income. Here’s how.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
With the cost of living continuing to rise, having even a small passive income stream can make an enormous difference. And who doesn’t love the idea of having extra money landing in their bank account without having to work for it?

The good news is that by putting aside £50 a week (roughly £217 a month), and investing this money into quality dividend stocks, a small but scalable passive income can be unlocked overnight. And given enough time to grow, small sacrifices today could compound into a chunky £15,204 second income. Here’s how.

Income from the stock market

On average, the UK stock market generates a return of roughly 8% a year over the long run. And by investing in a low-cost index tracker, it isn’t too unreasonable for investors to expect similar levels of gains in the future.

Investing the equivalent of £217 a month at this rate of return for a single year won’t deliver life-changing gains. In fact, when starting from scratch, a portfolio would only reach around £2,701 after the first year, only £98 of which is profit. But already by year two, earnings start to accelerate…

YearPortfolio ValueProfit
1£2,701£98
2£5,626£420
3£8,796£984
4£12,228£1,812
5£15,945£2,925
10£36,699£13,660
20£127,817£75,737
30£323,408£245,288

This goes to show that anyone who starts investing today could be a quarter of a million pounds richer by 2056. But how much passive income does that translate into?

Sticking with an index fund that matches the stock market’s average, investors can realistically expect a dividend yield of around 4%. And that means a £245,288 portfolio would generate just shy of £10,000 each year. But by using a slightly different strategy, investors can potentially earn an even better payout.

Aiming higher

Rather than relying solely on index funds, investors can buy shares of individual businesses directly. The advantage of this stock-picking approach is that capital can be concentrated into higher-yielding dividend stocks. And right now, there are several quality companies offering yields much closer to 6% – enough to earn £14,718 instead of £9,812 in passive income.

So which income-generating shares should investors consider right now? One 6%-yielding dividend stock that’s already earning me passive income today is real estate investment trust LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The firm owns and operates a £7bn real estate portfolio spanning 683 properties, each generating reliable and consistent rent across the logistics, convenience retail, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Investing in a commercial landlord isn’t a particularly exciting enterprise. But often it’s the boring businesses that are among the most lucrative. And with excessive cash generated each month, LondonMetric not only pays a 6.2% yield (enough to generate £15,204 passive income with a £245,288 portfolio), but has also hiked its dividends every year since 2016.

What’s the catch? No investment’s ever without risk. Building out a real estate empire has accumulated a lot of debt on LondonMetric’s balance sheet that makes it sensitive to interest rates.

If rates start climbing again, the group’s leverage could squeeze both profit margins and dividends. Similarly, if a recession comes knocking and its tenants struggle to pay rent on time, cash flows will start feeling the pinch.

But with its occupants almost exclusively large-scale enterprises like Amazon, that feels like a risk that might be worth taking. Of course, one stock doesn’t make a portfolio. Luckily, there are plenty of other passive income-generating UK shares to explore.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

