How much do you need to invest in US stocks to make £100,000?

US stocks have delivered explosive returns over the last 10 years, and even investing as little as £350 per month has been enough to earn six-figures.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last 10 years, US stocks have been a phenomenal investment with the S&P 500 delivering an average total return of 15.6% a year. By comparison, UK shares in the FTSE 100 have only mustered a 9.4% average. And while that’s still ahead of its typical 8% yield, it’s nonetheless significantly behind its American peer index.

But what does this all mean in terms of money? For those who have been drip feeding £350 into an S&P 500 index tracker every month since February 2016, their portfolios have now reached £82 shy of £100,000. And of that near-six-figure sum, £57,918 is pure stock market profit.

Yet, for some intelligent stock pickers, their journey to £100,000 has been significantly faster, with some now sitting on close to £650,000! Here’s how.

Stock-picking power

By investing directly into the best and brightest businesses, investors can go on to earn some pretty remarkable returns. And that’s definitely been the case for shareholders of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

Since February 2016, shares of the cloud networking enterprise have skyrocketed a staggering 3,391%. That’s the equivalent of a 42.7% annualised return – almost three times what the S&P 500 achieved. And anyone who’s been drip feeding £350 each month at this rate now has just over £643,336 in the bank.

Where did all this growth come from? The business has spent most of its existence establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure hardware and software, stealing market share from incumbents like Cisco Systems.

But this also perfectly positioned Arista to capitalise on the enormous AI data centre investments that kicked off in 2023. And the company quickly found itself at the heart of an AI gold rush.

The result? Revenues for 2025 are forecast to reach $8.9bn versus $2.3bn in 2020, with some of the highest profit margins in the networking hardware sector.

Still worth considering in 2026?

With its market-cap now sitting at $173bn, it’s highly unlikely Arista shares will continue delivering an average 42.7% annual return moving forward. But that doesn’t mean the growth story’s over.

Despite concerns surrounding AI spending, companies like Microsoft and Meta continue to charge ahead with hundreds of billions in AI-related spending this year. That’s terrific news for Arista since it just so happens that Microsoft and Meta are two of its biggest customers.

Of course, that also reveals a critical risk. Arista’s skyrocketing AI-related revenues stem almost exclusively from these large hyperscalers. As such, if management decides to slow AI spending then, at its current premium valuation, Arista Networks’ share price could be exposed to some serious volatility.

Even if AI spending remains robust, both of these customers are actively developing their own data centre hardware and software solutions. And given enough time, they may soon no longer need Arista to power their cloud and AI infrastructure.

Needless to say, it’s a significant risk. And it’s one that growth investors must consider carefully before thinking about investing in Arista. However, at a more attractive price, that could be a risk worth considering, in my opinion. And it’s not the only exciting US stock on my radar right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Arista Networks. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Arista Networks, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

