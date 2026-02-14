Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in UK shares to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

How much do you need to invest in UK shares to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

Is it possible to target a £12,000 annual passive income by buying dividend-paying UK shares? Yes! Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2025, UK shares paid out a total of £87.5bn in dividends. But in 2026, the prize is expected to be even bigger with £88.5bn being returned to shareholders. This just goes to show how much money is out there for investors to earn as a passive income.

Of course, it takes money to make money. So just how much does an investor need to put into the stock market to earn the equivalent of £1,000 a month?

Crunching the numbers

The required size of a portfolio to generate £12,000 a year ultimately depends on the yield the portfolio generates. If an investor’s following the basic strategy of relying on diversified index funds, the amount needed is quite substantial.

Looking at the FTSE 100 today, the UK’s flagship index generates a yield of just 2.9%. At this rate, someone will need to invest a staggering £413,793. The FTSE 250‘s currently a bit more generous with a yield of 3.3%. But that still means £363,636 is needed invested in the stock market.

However, the story could be very different for stock pickers.

A custom-crafted portfolio consisting exclusively of top-notch income stocks that yields 5.5% would only have to be worth £218,182 – almost half what FTSE 100 index investors need. And while that’s certainly still not pocket change, drip feeding a small lump sum every month and letting it compound could enable a portfolio to gradually build to this threshold over time.

Earning a 5.5% yield

Finding UK shares that offer a sustainable elevated yield is often far easier said than done. Don’t forget, higher yields can be a reflection of higher investment risk. But in some instances, taking a contrarian stance can lead to lucrative gains.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL) and its 5.7% payout.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The company owns and leases a portfolio of 93 modern care homes across the UK, renting exclusively to professional care home operators using long-term, inflation-linked leases.

As a result of this deal structure and client profile, the average duration of a lease is an industry-leading 25.9 years. And when zooming in on the tenants, most of their elderly occupants are privately funding their stay rather than relying on support from local authorities.

That’s a crucial distinction. Why? Because it means Target Healthcare’s rent roll is largely immune to government benefit budget cuts. It also grants management exceptional revenue visibility and explains why rent collection stands incredibly strong at 97%.

It also means that the firm’s generating sufficient cash flow to cover its dividend obligations to shareholders – a terrific sign of sustainability.

So what’s the catch?

What to watch

Even though Target Healthcare’s property portfolio is private-pay, weakness from local authority underfunding can nonetheless spill over. At the same time, rising regulatory restrictions and staffing shortages are making care homes increasingly expensive to run.

Needless to say, if tenant profitability deteriorates, Target Healthcare’s rent collection could face defaults or requests for rent reductions – something that has happened throughout its history.

Nevertheless, while there’s undoubtedly risk, long-term structural demand paired with robust cash flows makes this income stock worth investigating further, in my opinion. And there are other dividend-paying UK shares on my radar right now as well.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »