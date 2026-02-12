Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » These 2 UK stocks are forecast to rocket 65% this year – time to consider buying them?

These 2 UK stocks are forecast to rocket 65% this year – time to consider buying them?

Harvey Jones picks out two beaten-down UK stocks from the FTSE 100, and analyses whether investors can rely on predictions of a massive recovery.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks have had a terrific year, with the FTSE 100 repeatedly breaking new highs. But not every company has joined in the fun. These two growth-focused stocks are down by a third. Is this a brilliant opportunity to consider them before they recover?

The first is financial data and trading specialist London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG). Its shares struggled last year, over concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) would erode its data business. Critics also argued it had been slow to roll out its own AI tools, despite its partnership with Microsoft.

London Stock Exchange Group shares slump

This month, AI fears returned with force. Virtually every FTSE 100 financial data stock slid as investors worried that advanced tools from firms such as Anthropic could disrupt their business models. LSEG was one of them.

Its share price has plunged 18% over the last month and is down 37% over the year. It’s now bouncing around as markets debate whether the sell-off has gone too far.

The stock got a brief lift Wednesday (11 February) on reports that activist hedge fund Elliott Management had built a stake and may push for a multi-billion-pound share buyback and tighter margins. Consensus forecasts are now supremely bullish, suggesting 63% upside from here. But I don’t fully trust them. Many of the 17 analysts will have set their targets before the latest bout of turmoil.

The P/E has fallen into the 20s, which is more reasonable. If the AI panic passes, this could have proven a brilliant buying opportunity but as AI menaces it feels like a wild leap in the dark today.

Can Entain bounce back?

Brokers are even more bullish on gambling group Entain (LSE: ENT). Eighteen analysts have issued one-year targets, and the median number of 1,015p is nearly 65% above the current 617p. Again, scepticism’s called for. The Entain share price has been turbulent lately, and many forecasts may pre-date recent slippage.

Entain’s troubles include a £585m settlement following a bribery probe into its former Turkish business, while tighter regulation in the UK and Netherlands squeezed profits. November’s Budget hiked UK online gambling duties, costing around £200m annually. The Entain share price is down 15% over one year and more than 50% over three.

Yet full-year 2025 numbers are promising. On 4 February, Entain reported 33% net revenue growth to $2.8bn and guided for $3.1bn to $3.2bn in 2026. EBITDA earnings swung from a $244m loss to a $220m profit. The board anticipates EBITDA will climb as high as $350m in 2026 then power on to $500m in 2027.

Again, there are risks. Gambling will always face tax and regulatory pressure and Entain must work hard to keep its nose clean. With a P/E around 20, it’s not cheap. Yet it does have a major US opportunity through BetMGM, its joint venture with MGM Resorts. It’s worth considering for investors happy to back gambling stocks but it’s at the higher end of the risk spectrum. Not for everyone.

Harvey Jones has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock that Michael Burry says could crash 50% (or more) 

| Ben McPoland

The investor depicted in The Big Short film reckons this amazing artificial intelligence (AI) stock from the S&P 500 is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are high-flying British American Tobacco (BATS) shares still good value on upbeat 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

British American (BATS) shares have barely moved despite talk of "full-year delivery at the top end of our guidance" in…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is RELX stock a bargain in the FTSE 100 after a 50% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 100 data company RELX has seen its share price halve over the last six months on the back of…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

What next for Unilever shares after positive 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Unilever shares are a popular pick with today's Stocks and Shares ISA investors who are looking for decades-long profit potential.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing For Beginners

Is the party over for the Aviva share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the Aviva share price and ponders if one of the top UK insurance firms has peaked, or…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

A ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to buy 1 of my favourite growth stocks? 

| Stephen Wright

AI might be weighing on growth stocks in the tech sector. But one of Stephen Wright’s top growth stocks is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can these 2 FTSE 100 stocks grow 50% (or more) in 2026?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall unpacks two big-name FTSE 100 stocks that could climb higher in 2026 if management can deliver on its…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Rightmove shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been a wild six months for Rightmove shares. How much would an example stake have made or lost? And…

Read more »