Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 oversold tech stocks in the S&P 500 index that are worth a closer look today

3 oversold tech stocks in the S&P 500 index that are worth a closer look today

These technology stocks in the S&P 500 index have all been hammered. But Edward Sheldon believes there’s potential for a rebound.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of tech stocks in the S&P 500 index have been hammered recently. Some have fallen more than 25% in the space of a month.

Looking for stocks that are oversold? Here are three worth checking out.

The definition of oversold

The technical definition of an oversold stock is one that has a ‘relative strength index’ or RSI of less than 30. The RSI is a technical analysis indicator that measures the magnitude of recent share price movements.

Now, one stock that fits the bill here is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), which specialises in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Down 25% in a month, it currently has an RSI of 25.

Clearly, a lot of investors are worried that AI is going to disrupt this business. But could the fears here be overblown?

Personally, I think there’s a decent chance that Salesforce will continue to do well in the AI era. One reason I’m optimistic is that the company has launched a powerful AI agent service to help businesses automate their operations.

Note that analysts at Guinness Global Investors believe there’s clear evidence that AI momentum is growing. They point to the fact that six of the firm’s top 10 deals in the final quarter of 2025 were exclusively AI deployments.

So, I think this stock is worth a look right now. It’s certainly cheap – the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 15.

Embedded in organisations globally

Another stock with a low RSI is ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), which specialises in enterprise software. It’s also down about 25% in a month and sports an RSI of 29.

This is a stock I’ve had on my watchlist for a long time. I’ve never bought it though as it’s always been very expensive.

The set-up has changed dramatically recently, however. Today, the stock’s forward-looking P/E ratio is only 25 (falling to 21 using next year’s earnings forecast), so the valuation is now quite attractive.

One thing this company has going for it is that its software is really embedded in large businesses. Replacing it would be time consuming and costly.

Another is that it has launched agentic AI solutions. These should make its offering more valuable.

Of course, we can’t rule out AI disruption here. But on balance, I believe the stock is worth considering for a portfolio today after its huge fall.

Trading at a rock-bottom valuation

Finally, check out FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS), which provides financial data to banks and investment managers. It currently has an RSI of just 19.

This stock is down about 30% in a month. Clearly, a lot of investors believe that FactSet’s offering is going to be less relevant in the AI era.

I’m not convinced the growth story is over, however. Because banks and investment managers aren’t going to blindly trust AI for their data (accuracy is vital).

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, FactSet signed a multi-year agreement with Barclays. This is designed to help Barclays deliver enhanced, data-driven solutions for its global client base.

Now, competition from rivals such as London Stock Exchange Group is a risk with this stock. However, with the P/E ratio now sitting at a very low 12, the risk-reward proposition looks attractive to me – I think it’s worthy of further research.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Salesforce and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how that could ultimately generate a £672 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

How do some people manage to earn a second income without taking on another job? Christopher Ruane explores one potential…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £1,768 a year in dividends from £12k in this high-yield UK income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how reinvesting dividends from this high-income UK stock could build a generous passive…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks tipped to grow 50%+ over the next 12 months

| James Beard

Could these two UK stocks really grow by more than 50% over the next year? James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 share is my early pick to get promoted to the FTSE 100 next month!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 share that has been outperforming the index recently and could get a tap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 233% but with a P/E of 17! So can the Barclays share price keep going?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by the stunning Barclays share price performance, but he's wondering how long it can conquer…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Is Marks & Spencer the FTSE 100’s most overvalued stock?

| James Beard

Using one measure, Marks & Spencer is the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100. But analysts reckon it offers…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Dividend Shares

This 7.3%-yielding REIT could turn £20,000 into £122 monthly passive income

| James Beard

Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer chunky dividends. Here’s one that could produce a four-figure annual passive income.

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 694 shares in this red-hot UK space stock that’s smashing the FTSE 100 index

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last 12 months, this space ETF has delivered roughly 10 times the return of the FTSE 100 index.…

Read more »