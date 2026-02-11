Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 694 shares in this red-hot UK space stock that’s smashing the FTSE 100 index

£1,000 buys 694 shares in this red-hot UK space stock that’s smashing the FTSE 100 index

Over the last 12 months, this space ETF has delivered roughly 10 times the return of the FTSE 100 index. Is it worth a closer look?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index has performed well recently. Over the last year, it’s up about 18%. That gain pales in comparison to the returns generated by a UK-listed space stock, however. Over the same period, this stock has delivered around 10 times that return!

Exposure to leading space companies

The stock I’m talking about is the Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE: SSIT). It invests in early and growth stage space technology (spacetech) companies that are trying to solve challenges associated with communications (eg, satellite broadband), climate change, mobility, and global security.

At present, the investment trust trades for £1.44 a share. That means that a £1,000 investment buys roughly 694 shares (ignoring trading commissions).

What’s behind the share price surge?

Why has this investment trust done so well recently? A few reasons.

One is that the space industry is really coming into focus as a result of the potential initial public offering (IPO) of Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX later this year. This event has got investors looking at other ways to play the theme.

I suspect this IPO has also increased awareness of how large the space industry could potentially be in the future. According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, it could be generating annual revenues of more than $1trn by 2040, up from around $350bn in 2020.

Another reason is that defence stocks have surged amid the high level of geopolitical instability. Looking ahead, space technology is likely to play a major role in defence.

Additionally, there has been some interesting portfolio activity recently. For example, in December, its largest portfolio holding, ICEYE – a satellite company that offers persistent, real-time Earth observation for 24/7 tactical decision-making in any condition/weather – signed a €1.7bn contract with German defence powerhouse Rheinmetall to provide space-based reconnaissance data.

That’s a major deal (and shows how space and defence are closely related). And it sent shares in the investment trust up around 20% at the time.

The trust’s share price also got a bump earlier this week after the company released its January 2026 newsletter. Here, it noted that private space funding hit a record $12.4bn in 2025, up 48% on 2024.

It also said that global investment in space technology is set to accelerate in 2026. This acceleration is set to be fuelled by defence-linked satellites, expanded launch capacity, and AI applications in orbit.

An investment opportunity to consider?

Is this investment trust worth considering as a growth play for an ISA or SIPP today? I think so, assuming an investor has a high tolerance for risk and a long-term investment horizon.

It’s not a product I’d load up on. That’s because this industry is still in its infancy and many of the companies it has invested in are quite speculative from an investment perspective.

There’s also some portfolio concentration risk. At present, ICEYE represents nearly 40% of the portfolio so if this company experiences some kind of setback, the investment trust could be impacted significantly.

All things considered, however, I think it has a lot of potential.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how that could ultimately generate a £672 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

How do some people manage to earn a second income without taking on another job? Christopher Ruane explores one potential…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £1,768 a year in dividends from £12k in this high-yield UK income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how reinvesting dividends from this high-income UK stock could build a generous passive…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks tipped to grow 50%+ over the next 12 months

| James Beard

Could these two UK stocks really grow by more than 50% over the next year? James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 share is my early pick to get promoted to the FTSE 100 next month!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 share that has been outperforming the index recently and could get a tap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 233% but with a P/E of 17! So can the Barclays share price keep going?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by the stunning Barclays share price performance, but he's wondering how long it can conquer…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Is Marks & Spencer the FTSE 100’s most overvalued stock?

| James Beard

Using one measure, Marks & Spencer is the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100. But analysts reckon it offers…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Dividend Shares

This 7.3%-yielding REIT could turn £20,000 into £122 monthly passive income

| James Beard

Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer chunky dividends. Here’s one that could produce a four-figure annual passive income.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 oversold tech stocks in the S&P 500 index that are worth a closer look today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These technology stocks in the S&P 500 index have all been hammered. But Edward Sheldon believes there’s potential for a…

Read more »