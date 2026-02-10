Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This income stock has a dividend forecast of over 8.5%! What’s going on?

This income stock has a dividend forecast of over 8.5%! What’s going on?

Jon Smith takes a closer look at a FTSE 250 stock with a rising dividend forecast, but contrasts this outlook to the current falling share price.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income stocks with a dividend yield over double the index average always catch my eye. They need to be treated carefully as the underlying reason for the high yield might not be sustainable in the long term. So when I saw that the forecast for one stock was very high, I decided to dig a little deeper.

Job hunting

I’m talking about PageGroup (LSE:PAGE). The business is a well-known specialist professional recruitment firm that helps companies hire staff across a range of sectors and regions. It’s a simple business model, with the company getting paid recruitment fees for placing successful candidates in roles.

Over the past year, the stock is down 37%. This is due to a few factors right now. Hiring markets are subdued, with reasons being cited including economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The firm has cut significant headcount among recruiters to reduce costs and adapt to weaker demand. While this helps the cost base, it also reflects reduced business activity and confidence.

From a financial perspective, things haven’t been great either. Last month, the quarterly update showed gross profit down by 4.6% versus the same period last year. However, the interim dividend from last year was held at the same amount as the prior year, so income investors haven’t seen any change yet.

Dividend forecasts

The total dividend per share from the past year was 17.11p. Using the current share price, this gives a dividend yield of 8.16%. Looking ahead, the total dividend for this year is forecasted to be 17.53p, with 2027 expected to rise further to 17.97p. If this proves to be correct, and the share price stays the same, the yield could rise to 8.56%.

Some might be sceptical that the dividend can rise based on the difficulties over the past year. Even though there are risks going forward, there are reasons to be positive for the outlook. For example, the business is growing well internationally. Last quarter was the fifth consecutive one of growth in the US market, with Asia also recording a third consecutive quarter of growth. If this continues, profits from these areas can offset weaker geographies.

Further, even though cost-cutting makes the company smaller, it’ll make it more financially streamlined. With an estimated £15m worth of cost savings from this year, it should help the dividend to be protected as profits should stabilise due to the lower costs.

Making a call

The fall in the share price over the past year has acted to artificially boost the dividend yield. That’s not a great sign. However, I think the worst of the troubles is behind us now, so I agree that the dividend payouts can be continued. Yet it’s a high-risk play in my book, so I believe it should only be considered by investors who are happy with the risks.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Which is best: a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP? Here’s what the experts think

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains the difference between these two investment vehicles, and why he thinks a Stocks and Share ISA is…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

High-yield UK dividend stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to build long-term wealth?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE dividend stocks can potentially deliver both income and growth over…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can target £22,491 a year from £20,000 in this overlooked income share

| Simon Watkins

This under-the-radar income share already has a market-beating dividend yield that's forecast to go much higher, underpinned by steady earnings…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9.2% yield! 4 dividend stocks to consider buying right now

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend stocks to buy? Royston Wild explains why investing outside the FTSE 100 could deliver a…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

An 8.8% yield but down 15%, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income gem now?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast exceptional earnings growth for this FTSE star, which I believe will enable it to keep generating market-beating passive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

8.25% yield! Could this FTSE 100 stock net investors a big second income?

| Stephen Wright

Insurance stocks are often popular with investors looking for a second income. But there’s a lot more to them than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Dividend Shares

Oops, Greggs shares get rolled and battered again!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Greggs shares had a terrible 2025 and have slumped by 22.4% over the past 12 months. Hedge funds are betting…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is 1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks at the start of a comeback?

| Stephen Wright

Investors waiting for Croda International's recovery have had to be patient. But this top UK top dividend stock is showing…

Read more »