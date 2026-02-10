Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How many Tesco shares do I need to buy for £5,000 in passive income?

How many Tesco shares do I need to buy for £5,000 in passive income?

Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money he’d need to invest in Tesco shares to receive a chunky second income from the UK’s largest supermarket.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Low angle close up color image depicting a man holding a shopping basked filled with essential fresh groceries like bread and milk in the supermarket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares have been a pretty strong performer in recent years. Despite UK discount retailers turning up the pressure, the supermarket giant has cleverly positioned its Clubcard loyalty scheme to keep shoppers flowing through its doors, even stealing market share in the process.

But even income investors have joined in enjoying the spoils. In its 2024 fiscal year, management hiked shareholder payouts by an impressive 11%. Then in 2025, dividends were bumped up by another 13%.

But what are analysts expecting for 2026? And if an investor wanted to earn £5,000 in annual passive income, how many Tesco shares do they need to buy?

Tesco dividend forecast

Following the group’s continued strong results, analyst projections for the full year dividends are currently estimated at 14.34p. Assuming this projection’s accurate, it means Tesco’s heading towards its third consecutive year of raising shareholder payouts. And on a forward basis, it puts the stock’s dividend yield at around 3.2%.

While that’s not the highest yield out there, it’s still a notable improvement versus the FTSE 100‘s current 2.9% average.

However, for investors seeking to earn £5,000 a year from Tesco shares, this level of payout would require buying around 34,868 shares. That’s obviously quite a large chunk and, at today’s price, it will set an investor back around £155k.

It goes without saying that most people don’t tend to have that sort of money just sitting in the bank. Yet at the same time, investors can nonetheless steadily build this large position over time when leveraging the power of compounding.

So the question now becomes, is buying Tesco shares even a good idea?

Bull versus bear

At 28.7% market share, Tesco continues to dominate the UK grocery retail landscape, driven by stronger customer satisfaction and continued strong demand for its premium Finest range of products.

It seems that despite the higher cost of food, more affluent households are willing to open up their wallets for high-quality/higher-margin groceries. As such, Tesco is increasingly gaining more financial flexibility to lower prices for other items on its shelves through special offers or its price-matching scheme.

This unique positioning has enabled Tesco to appeal to both premium and budget shoppers. And this strategy continues work wonders. This latest Christmas period continued to show robust growth at 2.4%, with only its wholesale business, Booker, lagging.

As a result, management’s guidance received a slight upgrade with underlying operating profits expected to land at the upper end of its previously-issued range of £2.9bn-£3.1bn, paving the way for higher dividends.

Having said that, there are still some potential early signs of weakness. While effective so far, management’s strategy may be losing steam with like-for-like sales growth during the latest quarter decelerating. Meanwhile, the group’s financial flexibility could also be under rising pressure with Minimum Wage increases coming into effect in April.

The bottom line

Overall, Tesco shares seem to be a high-quality defensive opportunity with a solid dividend yield on offer. Yet at the same time, today’s valuation suggests that most of the group’s expected future growth could already be priced in. And with looming earnings headwinds, I think it may be worth exploring other passive income-generating companies. Luckily, I’m spoilt for choice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I think offer today what Warren Buffett looks for!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing from the investing principles of billionaire Warren Buffett, our writer identifies a trio of UK shares for investors to…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How much does the average Briton need in a Stocks & Shares ISA for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how much an investor would typically need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

After crashing 65% in a year, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy, some investors seek out the pack leaders. But undervalued turnaround stocks can bring home the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Which is best: a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP? Here’s what the experts think

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains the difference between these two investment vehicles, and why he thinks a Stocks and Share ISA is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% but recovering fast: is this 4.3%-yielding UK stock a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a beaten-down UK stock that's finally starting to see some light ahead after a tough 10 years.…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

High-yield UK dividend stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to build long-term wealth?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE dividend stocks can potentially deliver both income and growth over…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Here’s why Vodafone’s sub-£1.15 share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £2.02

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price is at a three-year high, yet the numbers hint at far more value beneath the surface, and…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can target £22,491 a year from £20,000 in this overlooked income share

| Simon Watkins

This under-the-radar income share already has a market-beating dividend yield that's forecast to go much higher, underpinned by steady earnings…

Read more »