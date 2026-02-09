Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I’m targeting £18,252 a year in dividend income from my £20,000 in this FTSE 100 high-yield gem!

I’m targeting £18,252 a year in dividend income from my £20,000 in this FTSE 100 high-yield gem!

This FTSE 100 dividend powerhouse could offer one of the market’s most overlooked income opportunities, fuelled by supercharged earnings growth ahead.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 income stocks do not come much more dependable than Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), in my view.

Its long-term savings and retirement model is designed to generate surplus capital year after year. And that underpins one of the most generous dividend yields in the top-tier index.

These strong, reliable, recurring cash flows are projected to remain robust, driven by exceptional earnings growth.

So, how much can I make from my existing £20,000 holding in the firm?

Rising dividends forecast

Phoenix paid a dividend of 54p in 2024, giving a 7.2% yield on the present £7.48 share price. This is more than double the current FTSE 100 average of 3.1%.

It also sits comfortably above the 4.5% ‘risk-free rate’ (10-year UK gilt yield) — my benchmark for share dividend yields. This is because I want compensation for taking the extra risk attached to investing in shares over taking no risk at all.

Moreover, the consensus forecast of analysts is that the dividends will rise to 57.1p this year, 58.9p next year, and 60.7p in 2028. These would generate respective dividend yields of 7.6%, 7.9%, and 8.1% in those years.

Do these rises look realistic?

Company dividends are powered over the long term by growth in earnings (or ‘profits’). A risk to Phoenix is any surge in the cost of living, which might prompt customers to withdraw funds or close accounts. However, consensus analysts’ projections are that its earnings will grow by a standout annual average of 106% to end-2028.

This is expected to be driven by its portfolio of long-term savings policies, which continue releasing substantial, predictable surplus capital every year. Cost efficiencies from simplifying older systems are also expected to lift margins and strengthen its cash generation.

Meanwhile, new bulk‑annuity contracts should add profitable, long-duration income streams that support sustained growth. According to industry forecasts, the UK bulk‑annuity market alone is expected to exceed £50bn of deals a year for the rest of the decade. That is more than double historic levels, as thousands of defined‑benefit pension schemes move closer to buyout.

Phoenix’s latest results (H1 2025) saw adjusted operating profit rise 25% year on year to £451m. Operating cash generation – which can be a major growth driver in itself – increased 9%.

How much dividend income?

My £20,000 holding in Phoenix would make me £24,836 in dividends after 10 years and £205,330after 30 years.

These numbers are based on two factors. The first is the forecast dividend yield of 8.1%, although this can change over time — down or up. The second is the dividends being reinvested back into the stock over the period. This is done to effectively turbocharge the dividend income through the extraordinary power of ‘dividend compounding’.

The period itself — 30 years — is widely seen as a standard investment cycle for long-term investors. It starts with initial investments around the age of 20 and ends in early retirement options at about 50.

At the end of that 30-year period, my Phoenix shares would be worth £225,330. And these would be paying me a yearly dividend income of £18,252.

Given this, and its strong forecasts earnings growth that should support such gains, I will buy more of the stock very shortly.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Why UK shares like Tesco, BP, and Rio Tinto could see higher valuations in 2026 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For a long time, UK shares in ‘old economy’ sectors were out of favour. However, the landscape's recently changed dramatically.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider this week!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to hunt for bargain shares, reckons Royston Wild. Here are two that have…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Amazon stock?

| Stephen Wright

After underperforming in recent years, Amazon stock now trades at a decade-low valuation. Investors waiting for an opportunity should take…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Greggs share price slumped 5% in the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

Greggs has already lost half its value in the space of 18 months. Ben McPoland explains why the stock is…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Lloyds and NatWest shares are falling again. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares have had a brilliant run, as have Lloyds and the rest of the FTSE 100 banks. Now Harvey…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Microsoft shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Microsoft shares have generated a 628% return over the last 10 years. But investors can grab them today at a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

£5k invested in Nvidia shares at the beginning of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a busy few weeks to kick off 2026 for Nvidia shares, with upcoming earnings presenting a near-term…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Is this the best no-brainer S&P 500 stock to consider buying now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out an S&P 500 stock that's already up 157% this year and explains why optimism around the…

Read more »