Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to build a ‘lazy’ passive income portfolio with just 1 UK ETF

How to build a ‘lazy’ passive income portfolio with just 1 UK ETF

Interested in creating a low-hassle, tax-efficient passive income stream? This exchange-traded fund could be worth checking out.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income portfolio isn’t hard these days. In fact, it’s incredibly easy.

Here, I’m going to reveal how an investor could potentially build a portfolio that’s capable of providing a fantastic income stream with just one investment fund. If you’re interested in taking a ‘lazy’ approach to portfolio construction, this product could be worth a closer look!

An ETF with a fantastic yield

The product I want to highlight today is the WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF (LSE: EEI). It’s an exchange-traded fund that offers exposure to high-yielding, dividend-paying companies in both the UK and Europe.

With this ETF, an investor gets exposure to a whole basket of high-yield stocks with just one click. Examples of stocks in the portfolio include HSBC Holdings, Rio Tinto, BP, and AXA SA.

Currently, around 20% of the ETF’s allocated to UK stocks. The other 80% is spread out over stocks in European countries such as France, Spain, and Italy.

As for the yield, it’s about 5% at the moment. That’s significantly higher than the yield on the FTSE 100 index (roughly 2.9%) and much higher than the interest rates most UK savings accounts are paying now.

Three benefits of this ETF

To my mind, this product has a lot going for it (beyond the attractive dividend yield). I like the fact that it offers exposure to both UK and European companies. This means it provides far more diversification than a simple FTSE 100 or UK equity tracker fund.

I also like the fee structure. Ongoing fees are only 0.29% – that’s very reasonable.

Finally, I like the fact that the ETF can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. This means that any income generated can be completely tax-free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

What’s the catch?

Of course, it’s not perfect. With a focus on high-yield dividend stocks (which are often low-growth value stocks), it may not generate as high total returns (dividends plus share price gains) as some other ETFs.

Last year, it did really well, returning a whopping 28% in total (in euro terms). However, since its inception in 2014, it has only returned about 6.4% a year all up.

Another issue is that it’s possible to find higher yields in the market from individual stocks. For example, on the London Stock Exchange today, there are plenty of stocks that yield 7% or higher.

An ideal core holding for income?

I think it could potentially be a great foundation for a passive income portfolio however, and is worth considering as an income play. With just one product (and an ISA), an investor could generate a tax-free income stream of around 5%.

They could then add a few individual high-yield dividend stocks on top to boost their yield. You can find plenty of information on these kinds of stocks right here at The Motley Fool.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and London Stock Exchange Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

After rising 84%, are Lloyds shares on course for £1.50?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Lloyds' shares have soared over 80% since February 2025, but is this just the tip of the iceberg? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

With dividend yields of at least 16%, should I consider buying these 2 AIM shares?

| James Beard

Some of the highest dividend yields can be found among small-cap stocks. James Beard takes a closer look at two…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce at the start of 2026 is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

It’s been just over a month since 2026 started and Rolls-Royce shares are already marching higher! How much money could…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares experts think will smash the market this year!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here are some of the best-performing FTSE shares of the last 12 months and two UK companies that experts think…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s how far the S&P 500 could crash in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

S&P 500 tech stocks are getting sold off as economic uncertainty and AI disruption fears take over. But if the…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Down 85% since going public, could this FTSE 250 icon be a February bargain?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After struggling for years, this FTSE 250 icon looks like it’s getting ready for a massive comeback. Is this a…

Read more »

Two people socialising and drinking Guinness.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares: here are the latest growth and dividend forecasts!

| Royston Wild

As a holder of Diageo shares, I've been waiting for its profits to rebound for years. Is the FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

This 6.4%-yielding FTSE 100 stock is near a 52-week low! Time to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores a new high-yield opportunity that’s just emerged in the FTSE 100. Is it an unmissable income opportunity?

Read more »