By February 2027, £1,000 invested in Barclays shares could be worth…

After surging in 2025, how much higher can Barclays shares climb? Or will the gravy train come to an end in 2026? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Through a combination of strategic positioning and a more favourable interest rate environment, Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares have been on a bit of a rampage of late. Despite being one of the largest and most mature banks in Britain, shareholders have earned a market-beating 57% total return over the last 12 months.

In terms of money, that means a £1,000 initial investment is now worth around £1,570. But the question now is, can Barclays do it again in 2026?

What are the experts saying?

Double-digit forecasts

Even with interest rates now sitting at 3.75% versus a high of 5.25% back in 2024, Barclays’ net interest margin has continued to rise. In fact, as of September 2025, the profitability of the bank’s lending business stands at an impressive 4.55%. That’s up from 4.21% year on year, and is among the highest in the sector.

Barclays has proven exceptionally skilled at setting up interest hedges, allowing it to continue benefitting from previous higher interest rates for longer, even after the Bank of England’s cuts.

Yet at the same time, its investment banking arm is also delivering impressive results. And as a consequence, the firm’s overall return on tangible equity (RoTE) during its third quarter stood at a solid 10.6% with group income climbing 9% to £7.2bn.

Combined with earlier performance throughout 2025, the continued strong performance has put the bank stock on track to deliver a full-year RoTE of over 11%. And with further expansion of net interest margins expected in the near term, the analysts at both Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have put their share price targets at 570p.

If these projections prove to be accurate, then looking at where Barclays shares trade today, that indicates a potential gain of 22.2% — enough to turn £1,000 into £1,222 over the next 12 months.

What to watch

While a 22% return isn’t as explosive as 57%, it’s still nothing to scoff at. After all, the UK stock market average is just 8%. However, it’s important to remember that, like all forecasts, nothing is set in stone. And even bullish institutional investors have flagged some notable risks surrounding this FTSE stock.

While still relatively small, the latest quarter saw a further increase in credit impairment changes, climbing from around £400m to £600m year on year.

Due to wider weakness creeping into both the UK and US economies, a small but growing number of customers are struggling to keep up with their loan repayments.

As things stand, the situation is still easily manageable. However, that might quickly change if a recession comes knocking later this year or in 2027. And after such a strong rally, this might trigger some profit-taking activity from investors, dragging Barclays shares down instead of up.

The bottom line

As a business, Barclays is still very much in the game. Its loan book is enormous, backed by a giant pile of deposits and impressive lending margins.

However, this quality hasn’t gone unnoticed. And while the price-to-earnings ratio looks relatively cheap at just 12.5, that’s actually ahead of the wider sector average of 11.4, suggesting that current growth expectations may actually already be priced in despite the optimistic forecasts from some institutional investors.

That’s why I think there are likely better opportunities to explore within the UK financial sector. Luckily, investors are spoilt for choice.