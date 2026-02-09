Motley Fool Premium
2 FTSE shares experts think will smash the market this year!

Here are some of the best-performing FTSE shares of the last 12 months and two UK companies that experts think will outperform in 2026.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
2025 was a terrific year for many FTSE shares, with a host of companies maintaining their upward momentum into 2026. And over the last 12 months, some of the biggest UK winners include:

  • Saga – up 353%.
  • Goodwin – up 295%.
  • Fresnillo – up 462%.
  • Ceres Power Holdings – up 108%.
  • OXB – up 105%.

But as all experienced investors know, just because a stock’s done well in the past, doesn’t mean it will continue to do so in the future. That’s why institutional analysts are busy hunting down new opportunities for investors to explore in 2026. And right now, the experts have highlighted two FTSE shares with impressive growth potential.

Communication is key

First on the list is Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA). While often-overlooked, large-scale enterprises often continuously need to communicate both internally and externally. And with old-school phone lines being replaced with cloud telephony, Gamma’s positioned itself to be a leading player in the European unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) sector.

Subsequently, the business has evolved into a steady compounder over the years. But in 2025, Gamma shares came under notable pressure. With the firm still heavily reliant on the UK, softer economic conditions saw earnings stumble despite revenues continuing to climb.

This impact has only been amplified by fierce levels of competition from infrastructure incumbents like BT and Vodafone. But with the experts seeing this as a temporary cyclical slowdown, investors may have been a bit too zealous in their selling activity.

So much so that the team at Peel Hunt have recently reiterated a share price target of 1,820p. Compared to where the stock trades today, that represents a 99.7% potential capital gain if earnings momentum is restored – an opportunity worth exploring further.

Data & analytics

RELX (LSE:REL) is another FTSE share that’s seen its market-cap take a hit over the last 12 months, falling by almost 50%!

The business specialises in providing proprietary data access and AI tools used by a variety of businesses, governments, and enterprises. And in areas like scientific research, legal practices, and risk management, the company’s proven to be a mission-critical product for many customers.

However, with the rise of new AI models, investors are growing concerned that RELX’s business could be exposed to disruption. As such, despite the underlying fundamentals remaining impressive, shares of the data vendor have taken quite a beating.

Seeing such volatility isn’t entirely surprising. After all, RELX shares have long since traded at a premium valuation. Yet, the analysts at both Barclays and Morgan Stanley seem to think the market may be getting ahead of itself, issuing share price targets of 3,745p and 3,610p, respectively.

If those projections prove accurate and it’s able to avoid being disrupted by AI, then buying shares today could unlock a potential return of up to 74%!

That’s why, despite the risks, I think this is another FTSE stock worth investigating further in 2026.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in OXB. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc, Gamma Communications Plc, Goodwin Plc, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

