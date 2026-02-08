Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The best time to open a SIPP is at birth… and here’s a stock to consider

The best time to open a SIPP is at birth… and here’s a stock to consider

Dr James Fox believes one of the best long-term compounders is sitting in plain sight, and it could be the perfect stock for a SIPP.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I opened a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for my two-year-old daughter when she was born. It’s doing well and if it continues at the same rate — with our contributions and state tax relief — it could be worth around £250k by the time she’s 18.

Of course, she can’t touch it until she approaches retirement age, and I have no idea what that will be in the 50/60 years time. But the real driver is compounding. After 55 years, the same calculation could take our £300 a month and 12% annualised growth rate to £22m.

So when is the best time to open a SIPP? Well, yes, at birth. The longer the portfolio has to compound the better. Of course, this is dependent on making the right investment decisions. We need them to keep us moving in the right direction.

The tax relief on a junior SIPP is also really important. The 20% relief allows parents or family members to turn a £2,880 annual payment into a £3,600 total investment. This makes a huge difference over the long run.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A stock for the job

Some of the first investments I made in my daughter’s SIPP were diversified options like Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and The Monks Investment Trust. I wanted that exposure to growth early on but also that diversification.

But I’ve also invested in some of the stocks at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Yes, there’s lots of near-term volatility, but that doesn’t matter in a SIPP because we’re investing for the very long term. She’s up over 300% on Celestica and doing well with Micron.

Another stock that I think is well-suited to the SIPP is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). It’s the kingpin of the AI revolution, providing the GPUs that train and run the world’s most advanced models. Demand remains supply-constrained, margins are exceptional, and its CUDA ecosystem entrenches switching costs.

Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Oracle have Capex budgets $650bn for the year ahead — far ahead of market expectations — and a good proportion of this will be spent on Nvidia’s hardware.

And remember, that’s just five clients. The opportunity remains huge. McKinsey thinks that by 2030, companies will be spending $7trn annually on AI.

The current consensus forecast suggests Nvidia’s annual sales will reach $575bn by then.

No longer expensive

None of this would matter if Nvidia looked expensive as a stock. But it doesn’t anymore, trading around 22.3 times forward earnings.

That makes it cheaper than the global tech sector average, and its growth potential remains huge. Analysts have forecasted earnings per share growth around 36% annually over the medium term.

Bring it all together, and on paper it’s a great long-term compounder. Of course, investors should be aware of the risks and that could involve more hyperscalers — like the aforementioned companies — building their own chips. It’s hard to see Nvidia being displaced however.

For me, it’s absolutely worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Alphabet, Celestica, Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc and The Monks Investment Trust PLC. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 UK value stocks trading at 10-year lows to consider buying in an ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at twp troubled FTSE 100 value stocks that are starting to stabilise and show signs of recovery.…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? 3 practical things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't wasting time trying to guess where current stock market volatility might end up. Instead, he's taking a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Look what a plummeting Greggs share price has done to £5,000 invested a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has been heading the wrong way in recent years. What's gone wrong, what's it meant for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

After crashing 21% in 3 years, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| James Beard

James Beard says some of the best stocks to buy can be found among the worst short-term performers. Here’s one…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio that pays passive income every single month

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals a quintet of FTSE 100 dividend stocks that together would pay income all year round. Which one…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Passive income: how I earn money while I sleep

| Stephen Wright

The key to retiring early is finding a way to earn passive income. Here’s how our author goes about it…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in a SIPP for a £12,569 retirement income

| James Beard

Starting with £20,000, James Beard reckons it’s possible to create a SIPP producing over £12,000 in dividends each year. But…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Not sure what to think about AI? Check out these FTSE 250 gems

| Stephen Wright

Is artificial intelligence an opportunity or a threat for stocks like Experian? Investors who don’t know might want to take…

Read more »