How to target a £45,000 passive income with UK shares and never work again!

By consistently and regularly investing a small lump sum into UK shares, you can generate a passive income that could help you stop work early. Here’s how.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Image source: Getty Images

Investing in UK shares is a proven strategy for generating an income without having to lift a finger. And given enough time, a quality investment portfolio can grow large enough to replace an entire salary, paving the way for an earlier retirement.

So want to start earning £45,000 a year from the stock market without having to work for it? Here’s how to get started.

Setting targets

On average, UK shares typically pay a dividend yield of around 4%. But with a bit of careful selection, it’s possible to craft a portfolio that provides a payout closer to 5% without taking on too much additional risk.

At this elevated rate, to earn £45,000 a year passively, a portfolio needs to be valued at £900,000. That’s certainly a daunting figure that may seem impossible to reach. But the reality is. Thanks to compounding, anyone who can put aside £500 each month can reach this threshold given enough time.

Assuming the custom income portfolio also generates a further 3% in capital gains each year, the total return sits at 8% – roughly the same as the UK stock market average. And by consistently investing £500 a month at this rate for just 32 years, a portfolio will surpass the £900k threshold when starting from scratch.

That’s a nice way to set up a strong retirement, but waiting for three decades is far from ideal. This is where better stock picking can save the day.

What if instead of earning 8%, a smarter investor earns closer to 12%? In this scenario, the journey is shortened by seven years.

Unlocking higher gains

While simple on paper, unlocking a double-digit annualised return is far easier said than done. However, there are plenty of UK shares that have delivered even better results as Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) shareholders have learned first-hand.

Over the last 20 years, the engineering group has generated a jaw-dropping 6,762% total return for shareholders. That’s the equivalent of a 23.5% annualised return.

Just to put this extraordinary performance into perspective, anyone whose been drip feeding £500 a month in Goodwin shares since 2006 is now sitting on a life-changing £2,656,958 – enough to generate a £132,848 passive income if reinvested at a 5% yield.

Is it too late?

At a market-cap of £2bn, Goodwin’s days of generating 20%+ annualised returns are likely in the rear-view mirror. But that doesn’t mean the stock can’t continue to be a market beater.

The group’s order book continues to expand, revenue growth is still surging and operating profits are following along. And this momentum is only being further amplified by the group’s recent partnership with Northrop Grumman, which turned Goodwin into a sole-supplier for a critical component in a 30-year US submarine contract.

However, while transformational, this partnership also introduces significant customer concentration risk that’s only amplified by the cyclical nature of its other contracts. And should its relationship with Northrop Grumman end earlier than expected, or recessions shift infrastructure project priorities by the UK or US governments, Goodwin’s lofty valuation exposes the shares to potentially extreme volatility.

Nevertheless, with an impressive track record of defying expectations, this business could be worth a closer look.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Goodwin Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

