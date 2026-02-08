Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Tesla stock 2 weeks ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 2 weeks ago is now worth…

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Tesla stock as the company’s fortunes are increasingly tied to Elon Musk’s long-term automation goals.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is actually down around 10% over the past two weeks. The dollar is also flat against the pound over the period, so £10,000 invested then would be worth £9,000 today.

That’s clearly not a good return, but it’s only been a couple of weeks. Successful investments should be measured over a number of years and not weeks or months.

Valuation remains ludicrous

Despite the stock dropping 10%, the valuation remains very hard to justify in the near and medium term. It’s currently trading around 194 times forward earnings. That’s a 965% premium to the industrials sector average.

It’s important to note that very few companies, even the big tech leaders, have valuations anything like this. Nvidia, for example, is trading around 22.6 times forward earnings.

Why is this interesting? Well, Tesla’s future success in automation and robotics will be built on, in part, Nvidia chips. For context, training for the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot is supported by a massive cluster of 100,000 to 200,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, according to reports.

The more Optimus is rolled out, the more Nvidia chips are going to be required.

However, I am simplifying things. Tesla is expected to grow earnings by 35.7% annually over the medium term. If that’s sustainable throughout the next 10 years, then the company is probably fairly valued or even cheap.

Let’s run the maths. This means in 10 years, Tesla’s earnings would be 21 times larger than they are today. This would mean it’s trading around 9.2 times forward earnings for 2036.

If you want the stock to double in price over that decade, the terminal price-to-earnings would be 18.3 times, which is roughly the historical average for the S&P 500.

It’s all about assumptions

I’ve tried to provide some forecasting logic to the long-term prospects. But in reality, it’s anyone’s guess.

It’s worth considering that Tesla’s robotaxis and Optimus robots could be surpassed technologically by other vendors. In which case, Tesla would be vastly overvalued.

On the other hand, there’s the extremely bullish forecasts from the likes of Cathie Wood: tens of millions of robotaxis on the road and every household having a robot.

I’m also bullish operationally and expect to see the company merge with SpaceX as Musk’s Mars vision — a settlement on the red planet — becomes a reality.

It might sound like science fiction, but I genuinely believe we will see the Optimus robot on Mars in the not too distant future.

The potential merger also begs another question. Do investors want to own a piece of SpaceX? Personally, I do, but I get my exposure through Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which is around 20% SpaceX.

So, what’s my take? Well, buying Tesla wouldn’t fit my normal approach to investing. I like to find stocks that have great potential but are clearly undervalued based on metrics.

For me, it’s not worth considering yet, but it may be right for other investors.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 UK value stocks trading at 10-year lows to consider buying in an ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at twp troubled FTSE 100 value stocks that are starting to stabilise and show signs of recovery.…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? 3 practical things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't wasting time trying to guess where current stock market volatility might end up. Instead, he's taking a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Look what a plummeting Greggs share price has done to £5,000 invested a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has been heading the wrong way in recent years. What's gone wrong, what's it meant for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

After crashing 21% in 3 years, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| James Beard

James Beard says some of the best stocks to buy can be found among the worst short-term performers. Here’s one…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio that pays passive income every single month

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals a quintet of FTSE 100 dividend stocks that together would pay income all year round. Which one…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Passive income: how I earn money while I sleep

| Stephen Wright

The key to retiring early is finding a way to earn passive income. Here’s how our author goes about it…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in a SIPP for a £12,569 retirement income

| James Beard

Starting with £20,000, James Beard reckons it’s possible to create a SIPP producing over £12,000 in dividends each year. But…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Not sure what to think about AI? Check out these FTSE 250 gems

| Stephen Wright

Is artificial intelligence an opportunity or a threat for stocks like Experian? Investors who don’t know might want to take…

Read more »