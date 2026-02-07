Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » As the US stock market drops, revisit Warren Buffett’s advice

As the US stock market drops, revisit Warren Buffett’s advice

With over 60 years of investing under his belt, Warren Buffett knows how to navigate through stock market volatility. Here’s his best piece of advice.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last few weeks have been quite volatile for the US stock market. While index investors may not have felt much of a pinch, some stock pickers have been hit with some pretty massive downward swings from popular growth stocks.

Microsoft shares have dropped by over 10% since 2026 kicked off. Palantir has seen a similar stumble. And Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has also been caught in the crossfire.

So, here’s what legendary investor Warren Buffett recommends for times of volatility.

What’s driving volatility?

In most cases, the recent pullback in stock prices came after Microsoft announced its latest earnings. The tech giant ended up missing some key analyst targets, particularly when it comes to its AI tools.

Rising AI scepticism seems to be moving across the wider tech industry. And this negativity also appears to be spreading to other sectors as well, particularly among growth stocks that are trading at lofty valuations.

Axon Enterprise is perhaps a prime example of this. Even after taking a double-digit tumble, the growth stock continues to trade at a lofty forward price-to-earnings ratio of 58. And with the shares seemingly priced to perfection, even a small dip in investor sentiment could have an outsized negative impact on its price.

What would Buffett do?

As a famous value investor, Buffett has rarely paid such premium valuations even for high-quality companies. Nevertheless, his timeless advice for dealing with stock market volatility remains just as applicable: “If a business does well, the stock eventually follows.”

Rather than panicking about what the share price is doing, Buffett has always remained laser-focused on what the underlying business is up to. Why? Because if the company is actually secretly thriving while the price is in freefall, that’s when tremendous buying opportunities emerge.

Let’s look again at Axon.

The public safety technology group has spent decades building a hardware & software ecosystem for law enforcement, covering body & dash cameras, non-lethal taser weapons, evidence management solutions, and criminal investigation tools.

So much so that over 18,000 agencies worldwide rely on its technology. And this dominant status has proven to be a powerful competitive advantage.

What could go wrong?

The combination of mission-critical products with dominant industry status is why Axon shares have long traded at a premium valuation. That hasn’t changed in 2026, and it suggests the recent volatility could present a buying opportunity.

However, it’s important to recognise there’s still substantial risk. Axon has done an excellent job of securing market share in the US. But with this market potentially getting saturated, the firm is increasingly relying on international markets to fuel growth.

So far, the group’s international expansion seems to be progressing well. But it comes with a lot of added complexities. Different regulatory jurisdictions introduce region-specific challenges for the software side of the business, creating headwinds that local rivals already have experience in navigating.

So where does that leave investors? As a shareholder, my long-term bullish stance on Axon remains intact. But I’m not blind to the fact that any short-term hiccups or wider stock market pessimism could trigger another round of downward volatility. That’s why I’m waiting for a better price to emerge before buying more. Luckily, there are plenty of other US growth stocks to explore right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Axon Enterprise and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of 6.3%! Here are 2 stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Hunting for top-notch dividend stocks to buy? Ben McPoland highlights one idea from the FTSE 100 and another from the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Taking a long-term approach to buying dividend shares can help someone earn passive income. How much would they need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down 25%, should investors buy this stock for less than Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

UnitedHealth stock is trading below where it was when Warren Buffett’s company bought a decent stake. But does that mean…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are up 6% in a week. Is this the start of a huge comeback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a lengthy period of weakness, Diageo shares are showing signs of life. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has smashed the S&P 500 this week

| Stephen Wright

Concerns about the impact of AI have allowed the FTSE 100 to catch up to its US counterpart. So where…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of £11,341?

| James Beard

How could a newbie investor use a Stocks and Shares ISA to provide them with a healthy second income? James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 battered growth stocks down 45% to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

These growth stocks have crashed more than 40% inside 12 months. Our writer reckons the sell-off's left both looking very…

Read more »