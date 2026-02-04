Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Which looks better value today, the FTSE 100 or S&P 500?

Which looks better value today, the FTSE 100 or S&P 500?

After strong gains for stock markets in 2023, 2024, and 2025, many shares appear overpriced. In particular, US equities look toppy versus FTSE 100 shares!

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Towards the end of 2021, I repeatedly warned readers that financial markets appeared to me to be an ‘everything bubble’. In particular, US stocks seemed widely overpriced. Back then, I worried that the S&P 500 index might fall 20% or more in 2022, entering a so-called bear market.

Crash positions

My prediction proved accurate, with the S&P 500 collapsing by 25.4% from its January 2022 high to the October 2022 low. Fortunately, my family portfolio avoided the worst of this slump, because we had built a cash pile to invest post-collapse. Also, we had partly switched from buying American stocks in favour of far cheaper FTSE 100 shares.

Once again, I think the chances of another stock-market crash have grown substantially lately. By most measures, US stocks are amongst the most expensive they’ve been in 150 years. Then again, Footsie shares look pretty cheap to me, both in historical and geographical terms.

US or UK?

Looking at current fundamentals, the S&P 500 trades on 25.7 times trailing earnings, delivering an earnings yield below 3.9%. It offers a dividend yield just over 1.1% a year, covered 3.5 times by historic earnings. While this index isn’t as insanely overpriced as at the peak of the dotcom bubble in March 2000, it’s a long, long way from being cheap.

In contrast, the FTSE 100 trades on around 15 times historic earnings, producing an earnings yield of 6.7%. It also offers a dividend yield of 3.1% a year, covered almost 2.2 times by trailing earnings. Though this isn’t dirt-cheap, it’s by no means expensive when set against previous market peaks.

Therefore, given the Footsie is far cheaper than its American cousin, I should pour my spare cash into UK stocks, agreed? Alas, the answer isn’t so crystal clear, because US corporations tend to grow their earnings much faster than British businesses. In addition, many of the world’s most powerful mega-cap tech and growth stocks are US-listed.

A FTSE faller

Another issue is that the US stock market accounts for almost two-thirds of the total valuation of world stocks. This leaves most global tracker funds heavily weighted to American corporations. Therefore, to reduce our exposure to the US, my wife and I have focused on buying undervalued and unloved UK shares.

For example, we bought into FTSE 100 firm Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) last year. We paid £22.92 a share for our stake. This came after the shares slumped when this workplace-supplies and distribution firm released results on 16 April 2025.

As I write, Bunzl stock trades at 2,050p, valuing the group at £6.6bn. At their 52-week high, the shares peaked at 3,488p on 13 February 2025. They have plunged by 40.2% over the past 12 months and have slid by 12.5% over five years. However, these figures exclude dividends — and Bunzl’s falling share price has pushed up the dividend yield to a market-beating 3.6% a year.

Since this stock is now even cheaper than when we bought it 10 months ago, it has gone back on my buy watchlist. That said, I shall scour the group’s next financial update for signs of weakness. If sales, margins or cash flow weaken further, then I won’t hesitate to dump our stake to invest elsewhere!

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Bunzl shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Dividend Shares

This REIT’s down 12% with a 9.58% dividend yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a REIT he thinks could be set for a long-term comeback as more people return to office…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Dividend-paying UK stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to grow wealth?

| Mark Hartley

Buying shares in companies that pay dividends can be a great way to earn income. And, right now, UK stocks…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Why ISA investors should consider these 3 stocks to buy for retirement

| Mark Hartley

With global markets heading for a volatile year, Mark Hartley identifies where retirement investors should look for stocks to buy.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Dividend yields up to 10%! 3 top REITs to consider for passive income

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend stocks to buy in 2026? These top real estate investment trusts (REITs) might merit serious…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

UK stock market outlook in 2026: finding fortune on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies the many challenges the stock market faces in 2026 and how investors can better prepare for an…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 372 shares in this 8%-yielding dividend income stock!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks this FTSE 100 income stock's a brilliant way to generate income and growth over the longer run,…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Should an income-focused investor consider National Grid shares?

| Christopher Ruane

One attraction of National Grid shares for many investors is the company's dividend strategy. Our writer explores some pros and…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Want to retire early? Here’s how a stock market crash could help!

| Christopher Ruane

Many people fear a stock market crash. But to the well-prepared investor it can present an opportunity to hunt for…

Read more »