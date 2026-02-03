Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the FTSE 100’s once-in-a-decade opportunities

I asked ChatGPT for the FTSE 100’s once-in-a-decade opportunities

What once-in-a-decade opportunities are hiding on the FTSE 100? Can ChatGPT reveal a few clues to finding such hidden gems?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:
A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Across the thousands of stocks on the London Stock Exchange right now there will undoubtedly be lurking a few once-in-a-decade opportunities. A few could even be hiding in plain sight on the FTSE 100.

Companies that are set to double, triple, or surge even higher in value likely exist; the tricky part is unearthing them. That’s why I recruited my old friend ChatGPT for the task.

The question

I asked: “What are the once-in-a-decade opportunities on the FTSE 100 right now? Explain your reasoning.”

Its first suggestion was a very curious one to my mind. ChatGPT served up gold and silver miner Fresnillo (LSE: FRES). It claimed possible “disproportionate returns” due to “ongoing global demand for metals and precious resources”.

The growth trajectory of the company has been staggering of late, but it’s hard to see the surge continuing. For example, if the Fresnillo share price performed the same in 2026 as it did in 2025 then it would be the third-largest company on the entire FTSE 100!

Geopolitical uncertainty and possible ‘de-dollarisation’ could keep the price of safe haven metals like gold and silver booming. But this is not the kind of rare opportunity I was seeking. It does however function as a timely reminder that large language models are not to be relied on for financial advice.

Its second pick was the “turnaround opportunity” of Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares. The drinks giant – producer of Guinness, Johnnie Walker, and Smirnoff among others – looks like an absolute bargain on many metrics compared to historical levels. There is a catch though: folks are drinking less.

The impact of changing habits of alcohol consumption threatens to be vast. Only a few years ago, Diageo shares cost a premium compared to the rest of the FTSE 100 relative to earnings. Now they are significantly below average – a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.4.

On the other hand, perhaps we are at maximum panic. I find it interesting that, amid the doom and gloom, revenue and earnings are forecast to climb over the next two years (if only slightly).

Indeed, Warren Buffett tells us to “get greedy when others are fearful“. I’d say this is one to consider.

Dividend opportunity?

The third suggestion was to look into dividend stocks like Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) or Admiral Group. That’s because “Dividend-oriented stocks often outperform when prices stagnate”. This suggests that ChatGPT might see these ‘jam today’ plays as being excellent in years to come in the event of market stagnation.

A look at the Legal & General share price over the last decade is enough to put anyone off investing. It’s only up 3%. An investor could have earned more in a savings account. But this is currently the biggest dividend yield on the FTSE 100. Looking at total return, the stock is up 123% over the same timeframe.

Are those kind of returns enough to call it a ‘once-in-a-decade opportunity’? I’m not so sure. But I think if a crash or correction comes our way in the next few years then Legal General can weather the storm better than most. Another to consider, for me.

John Fieldsend has positions in Diageo Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc, Diageo Plc, and Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Are UK housebuilders a gift for value investors right now?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a lot to attract value investors to stocks like Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. But are rising inventory…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 2026, Europe’s most valuable company is boosting my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a number of shares in Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA that are flying right now. Here’s a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether the sudden gold price plunge has given investors an opportunity to buy this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds shares might climb to £2

| John Fieldsend

What factors might spark Lloyds shares into surging all the way up to the £2 mark? Our Foolish author sees…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £20,000 in this superb 8.9%-yielding FTSE income share could make me £25,451 a year in dividends over time!

| Simon Watkins

This outstanding FTSE income share offers a huge yield, powerful earnings momentum and deep value, but I think many investors…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

| Simon Watkins

Diageo’s share price has fallen sharply, but recent leadership changes raise the question of whether a genuine turnaround may finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has clear momentum, a deepening pipeline and a valuation gap that’s hard to ignore -- so, is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of this year is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bad news for investors hoping Greggs shares would recover in 2026, although of course it's early days.…

Read more »