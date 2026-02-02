Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Will buying FTSE 250 stocks in 2026 make you richer?

Will buying FTSE 250 stocks in 2026 make you richer?

The FTSE 250 delivered a stunning total return above 12% last year. Can it continue to make investors wealthy in 2026? Royston Wild investigates.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Few people expected the FTSE 250 to deliver the delicious returns it did last year. The London stock market’s second-most-prestigious share index rose 9% over the course of 2025.

With dividends included, investors in an index tracker fund on 1 January 2025 would have enjoyed a total return of 12.2%. With an average dividend yield of 3.2%, the FTSE 250 offered even better passive income potential than the FTSE 100, an incredible turn of events.

Impressive as that was, what really matters now to investors is what comes next. So the question is: can the index keep providing stunning shareholder profits?

Huge returns

Last year’s excellent total return comfortably exceeded the 8%-10% long-term range that stock markets typically deliver. If the FTSE 250 was able to repeat the trick over 25 years, someone investing £500 a month in an index tracker would eventually have £973,409 to show for it, give or take a few pence.

Potential returns from the FTSE 250 index
Source: thecalculatorsite.com

But be warned: last year’s returns were well above what investors have typically seen. Over a 10-year horizon, the index has delivered a far lower 5.5% annual return.

That’s less than half what the FTSE 250 achieved last year. If things revert to normal, a £500 investment here over 25 years would instead deliver a much lower £321,019. That’s not bad. But it’s unlikely to make most share investors feel ‘wealthy’.

A better strategy?

Past performance isn’t always a reliable guarantee of future returns, however. It’s possible 2025 represented a turning point as global investors piled into value shares. Yet despite last year’s gains, FTSE 250 shares still look dirt cheap to me, especially compared with US tech stocks. This could encourage further buying.

It could also move higher as the Bank of England cuts interest rates, giving the British economy a welcome boost. A large proportion of index companies’ earnings still come from these shores (roughly 50%).

But rather than buying an index tracker, I think a better wealth-building strategy could be to buy individual stocks. Softcat (LSE:SCT) is one such stock to consider that I think could be a far more lucrative option than a FTSE 250 tracker.

A FTSE 250 winner

I’ve actually put my money where my mouth is and bought Softcat shares for my own portfolio. Over the past decade, it’s provided an average annual return of 16.8%.

Okay, its share price has disappointed more recently as broader worries over the tech sector have grown. At £14.05, it’s dropped 8.2% in value over the last year. Problems like weak sales could emerge if British businesses keep the taps turned down on IT spending. Almost all revenues are generated from the UK.

But the long-term outlook here is rock solid, in my view. Companies need to digitalise to remain competitive, playing into Softcat’s hands. With expertise across IT segments including digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, networking and data storage, it has a wide range of growth possibilities over the next decade.

Today Softcat shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.5 times. That’s below the 10-year average of around 26 times, and could support a share price rebound sooner rather than later.

Royston Wild has positions in Softcat Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Softcat Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares have fallen a long way — is the pain over?

| Andrew Mackie

My take on Diageo shares: after years of weakness, I see much of the pain as cyclical, creating an opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I dodged a bullet with these two crashing UK shares – should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that have made a horrible start to 2026 and asks whether this…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just over £1 now, here’s why Lloyds’ share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £1.77

| Simon Watkins

Around a multi-year high, Lloyds’ share price may still be far below its ‘fair value’, with new results hinting the…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £10,399 a year in dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 250 high-yield star

| Simon Watkins

This high-yield FTSE 250 gem keeps generating big dividend income flows for me, and as its reorganisation successfully continues, I…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Here’s why the market may still be seriously undervaluing BAE Systems’ share price at around £19…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price doesn’t reflect multi‑year rising defence spending and strong earnings momentum, leaving it looking very undervalued to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £16,073 a year in dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast this FTSE 100 passive-income gem will see strong earnings growth, lifting its annual dividend yield to a market-beating…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the surging Rolls-Royce share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's soaring share price would have doubled investors' money over the last year, The question is, can the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Growth Shares

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I think this is a better growth opportunity for 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 company he believes has better growth prospects for the coming year than Rolls-Royce…

Read more »