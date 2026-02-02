Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100: here are my 3 predictions for 2026

FTSE 100: here are my 3 predictions for 2026

With most of his wealth invested in FTSE 100 stocks, James Beard dusts down his crystal ball to make three predictions for the index in 2026.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To the surprise of many, the FTSE 100 outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025. With huge attention paid to the Magnificent 7 and US stocks in general, it’s sometimes easy to overlook opportunities closer to home. Bearing this in mind, here are three things that I think will happen in 2026.

1. Healthy yields to continue

The FTSE 100 has established a reputation for being home to some amazing high-yielding dividend shares with excellent track records in increasing their payouts. And in my opinion, this will continue.

For example, Halma‘s raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Even better, each increase has been worth 5%, or more.

The top 10 have an average yield of 6.5%. At the moment (2 February), Legal & General’s is 8.1%. Others in the same industry – Phoenix Group Holdings and M&G – are offering 7%+.

Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to dividends, but with the index heavily populated with energy companies, banks, and builders, there are plenty of income stocks to choose from.

2. Valuation gap to narrow

Although I remain a fan of UK shares, I know many stocks on the other side of the Atlantic are seen as more exciting. And with its lack of technology stocks, it means the FTSE 100 lags its peers when it comes to valuations.

Source: Fidelity

However, this could be an opportunity for international investors to reduce their exposure to more expensive markets and buy British instead. Another boost to the stock market could come from the government’s attempts to encourage UK pension funds to invest more domestically.

One positive of being unfashionable is that when expectations are low, companies don’t need to be brilliant for their stock prices to rally, they just need to be seen to be doing a bit better. I reckon 2026 could be the year when more investors appreciate the quality of many of the companies on the FTSE 100.

3. A possible comeback

My final prediction is that the RELX (LSE:REL) share price is going to have a better year than it did in 2025, when it fell 17%. The company’s one of the founding members of the index although, in 1984, it was known as Reed International. Since then, it’s transitioned from an old-fashioned publisher into a data analytics company powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

It remains one of the most undervalued Footsie shares, according to analysts. Today, they have a consensus 12-month share price target that’s 59% higher than the current share price.

Concerns that AI could disrupt its business seem overblown to me. With an impressive blue-chip customer base, the price of its services isn’t such an issue. Yes, new technology could help competitors but RELX has such dominance in its markets that I think it will be difficult to knock it off its perch. Indeed, when it released its Q3 2025 results, it reported an “improving long-term growth trajectory”.

I do fear a cyberattack though.

A plus for income investors is that the recent pullback in its share price means the stock’s currently yielding a respectable 2.5%. Overall, I like what I see and I believe the stock’s too cheap to ignore. That’s why I bought it just before Christmas and others could consider doing the same.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and RELX. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc, M&g Plc, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Might AI cause a massive stock market crash? 

| Ben McPoland

The stock market is rapidly turning away from AI uncertainty and towards surer bets. Here's one 'boring' share to check…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock in my ISA that’s gained 59% a year over the last 3 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 tech stock has generated huge returns for investors over the last three years. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares have fallen a long way — is the pain over?

| Andrew Mackie

My take on Diageo shares: after years of weakness, I see much of the pain as cyclical, creating an opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I dodged a bullet with these two crashing UK shares – should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that have made a horrible start to 2026 and asks whether this…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just over £1 now, here’s why Lloyds’ share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £1.77

| Simon Watkins

Around a multi-year high, Lloyds’ share price may still be far below its ‘fair value’, with new results hinting the…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £10,399 a year in dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 250 high-yield star

| Simon Watkins

This high-yield FTSE 250 gem keeps generating big dividend income flows for me, and as its reorganisation successfully continues, I…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Here’s why the market may still be seriously undervaluing BAE Systems’ share price at around £19…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price doesn’t reflect multi‑year rising defence spending and strong earnings momentum, leaving it looking very undervalued to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £16,073 a year in dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast this FTSE 100 passive-income gem will see strong earnings growth, lifting its annual dividend yield to a market-beating…

Read more »