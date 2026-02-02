Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A simple 3-step plan for targeting a £1,000 monthly second income

A simple 3-step plan for targeting a £1,000 monthly second income

Stephen Wright outlines a three-step strategy for targeting a substantial second income by investing just £100 a month in the stock market.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a second income doesn’t involve taking a leap into the unknown. It starts with a plan for turning small regular savings into something much more substantial over time.

With enough time and patience, I think it’s possible to build something that can generate £12,000 a year by investing as little as £100 a month. And the plan for doing this has three simple steps.

Step 1: find the monthly amount

It starts with £100 a month. It’s still possible to build a meaningful second income with less than that, but targeting £1,000 a month becomes much harder.

The average return from the FTSE 100 recently has been just over 8.5%. That rate eventually turns a monthly £100 investment into something that can return £12,000 a year.

It takes time – 30 years in fact – to reach the £1,000 monthly return. And there are no guarantees that stocks will return 8% a year going forward for that length of time.

Given this, one of the best things investors can do is start straight away. And another is to be as consistent as possible in investing that £100 every month.

There’s no denying that 360 months is a long time. But the way to think of it is like a marathon – and you can’t get to the 26th mile without first going through all the other 25.

That’s why the first step is to be consistent. The returns start off small, but it’s surprising how much they accelerate later on – for investors who can stay the course.

Step 2: target an 8.5% return

The next step is figuring out how to target an 8.5% annual return. History suggests that this is more than possible, but that’s no guarantee of future success. 

Over the long term, the best way to aim for this kind of return is by focusing on quality companies. Even the best businesses will have ups and downs, but I expect them to outperform over time.

One example is Diageo (LSE:DGE). After falling 58% from its highs, the stock now comes with a 4.7% dividend yield, which gives investors a good start in aiming for 8.5%.

The rest of the return is going to have to come from growth. And the company has faced some challenges on this front in recent years, especially from the rise of anti-obesity medication that suppresses the desire for alcohol. 

This is a risk, but there’s another shift that’s taking place at the same time. Within the alcohol industry, beer and wine are losing market share to spirits, where Diageo has a strong position.

My sense is that investors are focusing on one half of the equation much more than the other. And I think that’s created an opportunity that’s well worth considering at the moment. 

Step 3: repeat

The third step is the easiest of them all: repeat the first two. Keep saving, keep looking for stocks to buy, and keep investing over the long term. 

That doesn’t mean always buying the same stock (it’s better not to, in order to get to a diversified portfolio). But different opportunities make themselves available over time.

Earning a second income by investing in the stock market doesn’t have to be complicated. There’s always risk, but investors can give themselves the best chance with a simple plan.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a serious long-term wealth creator?

| Christopher Ruane

Can regular investment in income stocks be the rocket fuel for someone's dreams of building wealth? Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

How many National Grid shares are needed for £1,000 a year in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

National Grid shares have been on a strong rally over the past 12 months. How has this left the forward-looking…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much could a £3-a-day passive income plan deliver?

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated or suck up lots of cash. Christopher Ruane explains one approach that…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How much might £1,000 invested in Diageo shares pay out in dividends by 2040?

| Christopher Ruane

Shares in FTSE 100 brewer and distiller Diageo have slumped in recent years. But it has a juicy yield. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, high-flying, high-yielding BT shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the recent performance of BT shares, while the dividend isn't bad either. Yet he's a…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Might AI cause a massive stock market crash? 

| Ben McPoland

The stock market is rapidly turning away from AI uncertainty and towards surer bets. Here's one 'boring' share to check…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock in my ISA that’s gained 59% a year over the last 3 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 tech stock has generated huge returns for investors over the last three years. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares have fallen a long way — is the pain over?

| Andrew Mackie

My take on Diageo shares: after years of weakness, I see much of the pain as cyclical, creating an opportunity…

Read more »