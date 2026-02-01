Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 penny shares tipped to soar in 2026

3 penny shares tipped to soar in 2026

If City analysts are right, these penny shares could be about to shoot higher. Might they be worth considering as growth investments?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recently, I scanned the market for penny shares that are currently trading well below analysts’ average share price targets. I thought this could be a good way to discover some lucrative investment opportunities.

Below, I’m going to highlight three stocks that came up on my screen. If analysts are right, these penny shares could be set to soar.

An AI play

First up, we have Made Tech (LSE: MTEC). It’s a small tech company that’s helping the UK government with digital transformation (data, automation, AI, etc)

At present, it trades for around 38p. However, the average analyst price target is 60p – 58% higher.

I think this stock could be worth a closer look. Because it appears to offer a nice combination of growth and value right now.

This financial year (ending 31 May), revenue is expected to grow 19%. The valuation isn’t high though – the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 15.

Of course, a risk is a cutback on tech spending by the UK government. This could see growth slow.

A trading update in December was very encouraging, however. Trading was better than expected and management said that it was “optimistic” and “confident” in relation to the outlook.

A pizza chain trading at a discount

Next, we have DP Poland (LSE: DPP). It operates the Domino’s Pizza chain in Poland and Croatia.

It currently trades for around 7.6p. Yet the average price target is 14p – about 84% higher.

This is another company that could be worthy of further research. Because like Made Tech, it appears to offer both growth and value.

Last year, the company delivered group system sales growth of 11.3%, so it’s growing at a healthy rate. As for the valuation, it currently sports a price-to-sales ratio of just 1.1 – well below the ratio of 2.6 that US-listed Domino’s Pizza has today.

It’s worth noting that DP Poland hasn’t been profitable up to now. So, it’s higher up on the risk spectrum.

I see potential, however. With the company shifting to a franchise-led, capital-light model, there’s plenty of room for profit (and share price) growth.

A takeover target?

Last but not least we have Corero Network Security (LSE: CNS). This is a small UK cybersecurity company that specialises in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection. A DDoS attack is an attempt to disrupt a server, service, or network by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

The share price here is 12p. Yet the average analyst price target is 19p – about 58% higher.

This stock has been a poor performer over the last year or so. And at current levels, I think it’s worth checking out.

In January, the company posted a strong trading update in which it advised that it experienced positive trading momentum throughout the second half of 2025. Encouragingly, annualised recurring revenues (ARR) increased 23% to $23.9m, signalling high demand for its cybersecurity solutions.

It’s worth pointing out that competition from larger players in the industry is a risk here. That said, the cybersecurity industry is experiencing a period of consolidation right now and I wouldn’t be surprised if this company was to attract takeover interest.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could we be in a bubble? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane stands back from some investors' concerns about a possible AI stock bubble, to consider some relevant wisdom from…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Greggs’ shares a year ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past years, Greggs' shares have lost close to a quarter of their value. What's going on -- and…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 947 shares in Lloyds Bank. But is this the best UK stock to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Trading near £1, Lloyds' shares may not look like the value pick they once were. But could there still be…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA for a £4,000 monthly second income?

| James Beard

James Beard reveals a FTSE 100 dividend star in the financial sector that could help investors earn a four-figure monthly…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here are 5 cheap shares to consider buying in February

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out some incredibly cheap shares on the FTSE 100, that he thinks could have huge recovery potential.…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this 1 of the UK’s best dividend stocks to buy in February?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a major debt refinancing on the way for NewRiver REIT. But could it still be one of the best…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Up 204% in 5 years! Is this epic growth stock still one to consider?

| James Beard

James Beard takes a closer look at a relatively unknown FTSE 100 growth stock that’s outperformed many of the more…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Dividend Shares

Forget buy-to-let! Consider buying this cheap REIT instead

| James Beard

James Beard explains why he thinks this bargain FTSE 250 real estate investment trust (REIT) could do better than a…

Read more »