Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 1 luxury stock I’m doubling down on in my SIPP in February

1 luxury stock I’m doubling down on in my SIPP in February

This stock in my SIPP portfolio has crashed over 30% inside a year. Investors are bearish. So why am I planning to invest more money in it soon?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The great thing about a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is that the government tops it up after a contribution’s been made. Once this tax relief arrives a few weeks later, it can also be invested!

To take advantage of this, I plan to add some money to my SIPP in February to buy the following share.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Massive pullback

The stock is Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), which has fallen 34% since hitting a July peak. This is one of its largest downturns since listing in 2015.

There are two things worrying investors. First, President Trump recently threatened a new round of tariffs on Europe, before walking them back. As Ferrari makes its cars in Italy, this has caused a bit of uncertainty (the stock’s down 8% year to date).

The major concern though relates to the luxury carmaker’s Capital Markets Day in October. Back then, management said it was targeting revenue of at least €9bn by 2030, implying a compounded annual growth rate of around 5%.

Operating profit’s expected to grow at 6% over this time, reaching €2.75bn. While that would translate into an incredible margin of at least 30.5% — unheard of in the automotive industry — the growth rate disappointed the market. It’s well below Ferrari’s historical average.

Compounding matters was the stock’s premium valuation. Put simply, investors have become less willing to pay up for slowing growth.

So why am I bullish?

Having followed Ferrari as a shareholder for many years now, my strong suspicion here is that management’s being ultra-cautious with this guidance. Three things make me believe this.

One is that Ferrari has a history of setting conservative targets only to crush them. For example, the firm’s on track to hit, or exceed, its previous 2026 profitability goals – set back in 2022 a full year early.

Second, this plan covers a five-year period (2026-2030). When setting targets half a decade out, especially given the volatile geopolitical environment, management said it’s prudent to bake in some conservatism. 

Finally, there’s no indication that ultra-wealthy customers are turning away from the brand. Quite the opposite. All 799 units of the limited-edition F80 immediately sold out, even with a base price of around €3.6m a car. The overall order book extends well into 2027.

All this leads me to believe that Ferrari will beat these targets, which I think will become obvious to investors before 2030. In the meantime, the company’s begun repurchasing shares as part of a five-year €3.5bn buyback plan. 

A high-quality compounder

Of course, I could be wrong. A breakdown in trading relations between the US and Europe could impact earnings and sentiment. Meanwhile, the stock’s trading at 29 times forward earnings, so it still isn’t conventionally cheap. This adds another element of risk.

However, Ferrari’s a high-quality compounder that I want to remain invested in long term. It has industry-leading margins, a durable luxury brand, loyal super-rich clients, and truly extraordinary pricing power.

Finally, it’s worth noting that analysts have a target price of $453, which is 35% higher than the current level. This is a rare mismatch.

As such, I intend to take advantage of the 34% dip in February and I reckon long-term investors should also consider doing so.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »