Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Will Tesla be the first stock ever to break the magic $10 trillion barrier?

Will Tesla be the first stock ever to break the magic $10 trillion barrier?

Tesla might be the Magnificent 7 stock with the most controversial boss in charge. But can Elon Musk drive a decade of soaring growth?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The race is on to become the world’s first $10trn company, and a good few investors are betting on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to lead the US stock market.

AI chip maker Nvidia is probably most people’s favourite to set the record. With a market cap right now of over $4.5trn, it’s almost halfway there. And Google owner Alphabet is up over the $4trn mark too — though only just.

With a market cap of under $1.5trn, Tesla has the lowest valuation of the Magnificent Seven Nasdaq stocks. So it has a bit of catching up to do before it can hope to outpace its rivals. But a few people think it can do it.

CEO Elon Musk is one of them, following his huge pay package approved at November’s company AGM. If he can hit the targets he’s been set over the next 10 years, that would push the value of the company up to around $8.5trn.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is possibly the most ambitious shareholder there is right now. She famously has a $2,600 price target on Tesla shares — which would bring the company close to Musk’s goals. And what’s more, she sees a chance Tesla could make it as soon as 2029. If that comes off, it surely wouldn’t take much more to break through $10trn.

Way more than cars

If Tesla can achieve anything close to this level of growth, a few new technologies will need to boom. First is autonomous driving and robotaxis. And if we turn back to Cathie Wood, she’s floated the idea of an early potential robotaxi market size of over $1trn. She also predicted it could eventually hit $10trn, and that Tesla has a strong chance of dominating the business.

Against that optimism, Tesla’s trial rollouts haven’t exactly taken the world by storm yet. And the company is facing stiff competition from Alphabet’s Waymo.

Musk himself is pinning his hopes for Tesla growth on the company’s Optimus robots. He reckons robots could outnumber humans by 2024, and says Optimus could generate $10trn or more in revenue.

Back on Earth

Meanwhile, there’s one key thing that might count against any quick stock price rise for Tesla. And that’s valuation, with an expected 2025 price-to-earnings ratio at a sky-high 340. It’ll take some going to get that down close to the rest of the Mag Seven.

Am I going to stake any money on Tesla’s chances of making it as the most valuable company that’s ever existed? In short, no. But that’s mainly because I can’t hope to quantify what future profits might be like. And at times like that, I don’t go for it.

But for investors who can see beyond the boring bottom line, the chance could be one to consider taking.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 yield shrinks, here are 3 ways you could earn more dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

A strong performing FTSE 100 has meant the blue-chip index offers a lower dividend yield than before. How might investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

10,000 Legal & General shares could net passive income of £8,637 a year!

| John Fieldsend

Legal & General now pays more dividends as a percentage than any other FTSE 100 stock. What kind of passive…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s up another 59% in a year. Could it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had a brilliant few years -- and the past 12 months have been no exception. Our writer…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reviews how Rolls-Royce shares have done since the start of last year -- and weighs whether he ought…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for passive income in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of dividend shares that rarely attract as much attention as other names from the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

Bad news is good news for FTSE 100 defence stocks like BAE Systems, as global tensions lead to fatter order…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How big an ISA does it take to generate a £1,000 monthly second income?

| Christopher Ruane

Is a four-figure monthly second income from buying dividend shares realistic? Our writer does the maths and shows how it…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

IAG share price: is the market missing a major rerating hiding in plain sight?

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins thinks the IAG share price reflects an outdated recovery narrative, and that a stronger earnings story is set…

Read more »