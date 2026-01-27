Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » See what £10k invested in Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is worth now

See what £10k invested in Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is worth now

Bad news is good news for FTSE 100 defence stocks like BAE Systems, as global tensions lead to fatter order books. But are they vulnerable to a backlash?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The defence sector is flying, which is great news for BAE Systems (LSE: BA) shares. The same goes for other FTSE 100 stocks with defence exposure, notably Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR).

BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce will be fixtures in many Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP portfolios, but investors may have mixed feelings about their success. It reflects the dangerous world we live in.

Weapons-grade growth stocks

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 lit a fire under the sector and the flames keep being fanned. US intervention in Venezuela, the furore over Greenland, and turmoil in Iran have all driven these stocks in 2026.

On 22 January, BAE Systems revealed it had been contracted to upgrade radar systems on Typhoon fighter jets, alongside Italy’s Leonardo, as part of a £453m UK government investment to counter the drone threat. BAE will be hoping other Typhoon operators follow suit. It already boasts a bumper £78.3bn order book, while smaller but fast-growing Babcock has nearly £10bn of orders.

UK-listed defence stocks got another potential boost earlier this month when Donald Trump announced plans to restrict dividends and share buybacks for US defence contractors unless they accelerate weapons production. That could squeeze shareholder returns stateside, something FTSE 100 firms don’t face.

Trump also wants the US to ramp up defence spending, which should benefit BAE Systems, as 44% of its earnings come from America. European governments have talked tough, but haven’t always backed words with cash.

The UN nonetheless estimates global defence budgets could rise to $3.9trn by 2035, a 244% increase on 2024. Unless there’s a sudden rush to détente, this looks set to continue.

Valuations worry me though. BAE’s price-to-earnings ratio has climbed to 28.8, while Babcock’s is similar at 28.9. Rolls-Royce looks pricier still, with a P/E above 60, although it has its fingers in far more pies than defence.

Top FTSE 100 defensives

Defence shares keep climbing. BAE is up an impressive 15.4% in the last month, turning £10,000 into £11,540. Over a year, it’s up 60%, lifting £10k to £16,000, plus dividends.

Babcock has risen a surprisingly 15.7% in the last month, turning £10k into £11,570. The fact that BAE and Babcock have such similar recent growth profiles and P/Es suggest they’re now being driven by broader issues rather than individual company news. Babcock has done much better over 12 months though. It’s surged 180%, transforming £10k into £28,000 (again before dividends). Investors are making serious money here.

Both stocks have slipped back in recent days, which shows how toppy the sector feels. It needs a steady flow of bad news (of the geopolitical variety) to keep flying. Rolls-Royce has lagged so far this year, rising a modest 6.5% turning £10k into £10,650. However, it’s still up 104% over the year.

Even in a booming sector there are risks. Supply chain issues, technical problems, order bumpiness, world peace. Those who don’t have any exposure to the sector might want to consider building it today, but at these prices they should approach with caution.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 yield shrinks, here are 3 ways you could earn more dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

A strong performing FTSE 100 has meant the blue-chip index offers a lower dividend yield than before. How might investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

10,000 Legal & General shares could net passive income of £8,637 a year!

| John Fieldsend

Legal & General now pays more dividends as a percentage than any other FTSE 100 stock. What kind of passive…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s up another 59% in a year. Could it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had a brilliant few years -- and the past 12 months have been no exception. Our writer…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reviews how Rolls-Royce shares have done since the start of last year -- and weighs whether he ought…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for passive income in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of dividend shares that rarely attract as much attention as other names from the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesla be the first stock ever to break the magic $10 trillion barrier?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla might be the Magnificent 7 stock with the most controversial boss in charge. But can Elon Musk drive a…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How big an ISA does it take to generate a £1,000 monthly second income?

| Christopher Ruane

Is a four-figure monthly second income from buying dividend shares realistic? Our writer does the maths and shows how it…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

IAG share price: is the market missing a major rerating hiding in plain sight?

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins thinks the IAG share price reflects an outdated recovery narrative, and that a stronger earnings story is set…

Read more »