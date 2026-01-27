Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » IAG share price: is the market missing a major rerating hiding in plain sight?

IAG share price: is the market missing a major rerating hiding in plain sight?

Simon Watkins thinks the IAG share price reflects an outdated recovery narrative, and that a stronger earnings story is set to drive a sharp valuation reset.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) looks a clear undervaluation opportunity to me right now.

The shares are still priced as if the group, known as IAG, were a fragile post‑pandemic recovery play rather than a structurally improved, cash-generative operator.

For investors willing to look past this lingering discount, I believe the pricing still understates the group’s earnings power.

So, what could the shares really be worth?

What are the key earnings drivers?

The engine for long-term rises in any company’s share price is earnings (‘profits’) growth.

A key risk to IAG is its margins being squeezed by aggressive low-cost short-haul carriers and increasing long-haul competition. Nevertheless, the consensus forecast of analysts is that its earnings will grow by an average 5.2% a year to end-2028.

This steady earnings trajectory is underpinned by several structural drivers. IAG continues to benefit from resilient long-haul demand — described as “strong” across its network in its nine-month 2025 results.

Operational streamlining, including fleet modernisation, helped to deliver a rise in operating margin to 22% in the nine months. More of this is to come, with further fleet upgrades this year and next. Additionally, its strengthened balance sheet — with net leverage of just 0.8 times — and recovering cash flows allow for further investment in higher‑yield routes.

How did the latest results shape up?

In the nine-month results, revenue rose 4.9% year on year to €25.23bn (£21.96bn), supported by resilient long-haul demand across the network. Operating profit grew 18% to €3.93bn, highlighting the benefits of fleet modernisation and operational streamlining.

Profit before tax jumped 22% to €3.62bn, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 27% to 55.5 euro cents. These numbers underline improving profitability and reinforce the structural drivers behind the consensus earnings outlook, in my view.

IAG reiterated its medium‑term ambition, defined as the next 3-5 years, for a 12%-15% operating margin (against 13.8% in 2024).

How much are the shares really worth?

The discounted cash flow (DCF) model is the optimal way to ascertain a share’s true worth, in my experience as a former senior investment bank trader.

It estimates a stock’s ‘fair value’ by projecting the company’s future cash flows that reflect consensus earnings growth forecasts. It then ‘discounts’ them back to today using a rate that reflects the risk of owning the shares. As such, it produces a clean, standalone valuation, unaffected by over- or undervaluation across a business sector.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling is more bearish than mine, and some more bullish, depending on the inputs used. However, based on my DCF assumptions — including a 10.1% discount rate — IAG is 39% undervalued at its current £4.13 price.

Therefore, its fair value could secretly be close to £6.77 a share.

And because asset prices typically trade towards their fair value over time, this suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider today if this modelling proves accurate.

My investment view

IAG’s stronger balance sheet, improving margins, and steady earnings outlook make the valuation gap hard to ignore, in my view.

For me, the airlines sector carries more risk than I want at this stage of my investment cycle. I have my eye on several high dividend-yielding stocks, also with sizeable valuation gaps.

However, less risk-averse investors may find the current discount an appealing opportunity to explore.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 yield shrinks, here are 3 ways you could earn more dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

A strong performing FTSE 100 has meant the blue-chip index offers a lower dividend yield than before. How might investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

10,000 Legal & General shares could net passive income of £8,637 a year!

| John Fieldsend

Legal & General now pays more dividends as a percentage than any other FTSE 100 stock. What kind of passive…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s up another 59% in a year. Could it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had a brilliant few years -- and the past 12 months have been no exception. Our writer…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reviews how Rolls-Royce shares have done since the start of last year -- and weighs whether he ought…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for passive income in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of dividend shares that rarely attract as much attention as other names from the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

Bad news is good news for FTSE 100 defence stocks like BAE Systems, as global tensions lead to fatter order…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesla be the first stock ever to break the magic $10 trillion barrier?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla might be the Magnificent 7 stock with the most controversial boss in charge. But can Elon Musk drive a…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How big an ISA does it take to generate a £1,000 monthly second income?

| Christopher Ruane

Is a four-figure monthly second income from buying dividend shares realistic? Our writer does the maths and shows how it…

Read more »