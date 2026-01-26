Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A major FTSE 100 bargain is hiding in plain sight, so I’m buying more as soon as possible

This FTSE 100 stock looks far cheaper than its long-term fundamentals suggest, and the gap to its true value is wide enough to make me look twice.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

A FTSE 100 stalwart shifting into a higher‑growth, higher‑return phase, NatWest (LSE: NWG) looks strikingly undervalued to me on a long‑term basis.

For investors willing to look beyond the usual 12‑month analyst targets and short‑term valuation multiples, the long‑range fundamentals tell a far more compelling story.

So, how high could the shares go?

Long term versus short term

As a long-term investor, I see 30 years as a standard investment cycle. This starts at around 20 years of age and ends with examining early retirement options at about 50.

Consequently, short-term price targets are of little use to me. Yet the commonly used analyst targets are almost always 12‑month snapshots shaped by short‑term catalysts, interest‑rate noise, and market psychology.

Similarly largely redundant for me are valuation multiples relative to other stocks — or worse, to an index average. On the former, these are either backward‑looking or only 12 months forward. They show how a stock compares to peers now, not what it is worth over the long‑term.

And comparing a single stock to an entire index is close to meaningless. An index multiple blends dozens of unrelated sectors with completely different risk profiles and structural valuations. So, it tells one nothing about whether an individual stock is genuinely cheap or expensive.

Is this stock a bargain?

I think the discounted cash flow (DCF) model produces a meaningful picture for long-term investors, such as myself. It captures the full multi‑year arc of a company’s earnings power, capital returns, and balance‑sheet strength.

By projecting cash flows across an entire investment cycle rather than a single year, it reveals what the business is genuinely worth — not just how the market feels today.

In NatWest’s case, my DCF modelling uses a 7.5% discount rate, a perpetual growth rate of 3%, and a stable return on equity of 14.4% based on consensus analyst forecasts.

Other DCF inputs may differ, which could produce higher or lower valuations.

But based on my figures, the DCF suggests NatWest shares are around 43% undervalued at their current £6.46 price. That implies a ‘fair value’ of £11.33.

This price‑to‑valuation gap is important because asset prices can trade towards their fair value over time.  

Growth trajectory

A risk to NatWest’s earnings growth — the key long‑term share‑price driver — is a continued decline in interest rates. This would squeeze the margin it earns between deposits and loans.

However, its nine‑month 2025 period saw total income rising 13% year on year to £12.3bn. This was driven by a resilient net interest margin of 2.31% and healthy lending expansion.

Operating profit before tax climbed 23% to £5.8bn, while return on tangible equity (ROTE) reached 19.5%. This is well above its long‑term target of over 13%. Unlike return on equity, ROTE excludes intangible elements such as goodwill.

Overall, the bank’s guidance is for full‑year income of £16.3bn and ROTE above 18%. These results reinforce the strong long‑term cash flow trajectory underpinning my valuation model.

My investment view

Given its strong performance, steady high-quality returns, and deep discount to fair value, I will add to my current holding very soon.  

I also believe the same combination of robust fundamentals and a wide valuation gap makes the shares worthy of other investors’ attention.

Simon Watkins has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

