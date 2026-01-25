Motley Fool Premium
Why TBC Bank could be the hottest dividend stock in 2026

Mark Hartley is bullish on this promising mid-cap dividend stock with a high yield, excellent coverage and an attractive valuation. But there’s a catch…

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Recently, I’ve been screening the FTSE indexes for dividend stocks and feeling a bit underwhelmed by the usual suspects. Then it occurred to me: sometimes the best opportunities are hiding in plain sight, they’re just overlooked because they’re unfamiliar.

Enter TBC Bank Group (LSE: TBCG), a Georgian and Uzbek banking powerhouse trading on the London Stock Exchange. Most British investors have probably never heard of it — and that’s precisely why it looks so attractive right now.

Numbers don’t lie

Here’s what caught my attention: TBC trades at just 5.1 times forward earnings while the FTSE 100 averages 13-14 times. Essentially, it’s offering the same growth potential for less than half the price. Meanwhile, it boasts a spectacular 7.3% dividend yield — nearly double the FTSE average of 3.8%.

But those figures alone are not enough to define a stock’s true value. A high yield and low P/E could also be signs of a company on the brink of trouble. To figure out whether or not it’s a value trap, I decided to dig deeper.

Solid and sustainable

TBC Bank’s dividend coverage is encouraging, with a payout ratio of just 43%. This means the company is holding back sufficient cash to reinvest and grow the business. That’s the hallmark of a company in control of its destiny, not one struggling to survive.

The bank has grown earnings by 11% over the past two years while the broader FTSE has struggled to achieve 4%-5%. Its P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio — a measure of growth relative to valuation — sits at just 0.45 (anything below 1 is considered undervalued). This indicates that its low price is not due to income issues.

So why isn’t everyone buying?

Georgia (and Uzbekistan) are relatively unknown yet rapidly developing nations. Both have lots of potential, but Georgia’s proximity to Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict may deter investors. Last year (2025) was particularly rough, with Georgia facing geopolitical stresses and regulatory friction.

With no immediate resolution in sight, there’s a risk that escalating tensions could spill over into Russia’s neighbours. But early signs suggest a stabilising situation — for TBC Bank, at least. Q3 2025 showed loan growth of 9% and deposit growth of 11%, even with the backdrop of geopolitical risk. To me, that doesn’t look like a struggling bank — it looks like a resilient one.

And with the Bank of England poised to cut interest rates to 3.75% by mid-2026, TBC could benefit from reduced volatility. That translates into steady, predictable earnings power without any struggles adjusting to rate shocks.

The bottom line

TBC Bank is an outlier among big name UK banks but it has potential to emerge as a serious contender in the UK’s financial sector. The combination of low P/E and high yield make it worth considering for both value and income.

However, until the geopolitical situation settles, it should be viewed as a moderately high risk/high reward pick. Whether or not it turns out to be the hottest dividend stock in 2026 remains to be seen.

Still, it could go a long way to boosting the overall yield of an income-focused portfolio. If the region stabilises, the gains could be significant. And that’s just one of several opportunities I’ve identified this month.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

