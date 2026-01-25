Motley Fool Premium
Prediction: in 1 year, the Lloyds share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

James Beard takes a closer look at the Lloyds Banking Group share price and dividend forecasts. But are they too good to be true?

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
In 2025, the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price soared 79% and shareholders enjoyed some healthy dividends too. But what’s in store for 2026? Fortunately, analysts are employed to crunch the numbers and give investors useful insights. I’ve been looking at their predictions to see what they think.

What do they say?

Ahead of the publication of its 2025 results on 29 January, City professionals updated their forecasts. And as the table below illustrates, they show a small improvement in the earnings per share (EPS) estimates produced just before Lloyds released its Q3 numbers. By 2027, analysts are now expecting an 81% increase compared to 2024.

Financial yearLatest EPS forecast (pence)Previous EPS forecast (pence)
20246.3 (actual)6.3 (actual)
20256.76.6
20269.69.5
202711.411.3
Source: company website

Some of the hike’s due to anticipated share buybacks. Even so, post-tax earnings are predicted to rise by 56%.

And it’s a similar story for the bank’s dividend. Over the same period, analysts are forecasting — again — a 56% increase.

Financial yearLatest dividend forecast (pence)Previous dividend forecast (pence)
20243.17 (actual)3.17 (actual)
20253.633.60
20264.234.10
20274.944.80
Source: company website

However, this optimism appears to have already been factored in to Lloyds’ current (23 January) stock market valuation. Analysts’ average 12-month price target has been hovering around the £1 mark for a while now, which is roughly where the bank’s share price sits at the moment.

What does this mean?

Assuming the ‘experts’ are right, it suggests a £10,000 investment made today will show no capital growth between now and the end of the year. However, dividends of £423 could be earned. This would imply an overall return of 4.2%.

By comparison, £10,000 of shares bought at the start of 2025 would now be valued at £18,612. And the 18,255 shares could earn a dividend of £772 in respect of the bank’s 2026 financial year.

It therefore looks to me as though investors have missed the boat on this one, certainly in terms of significant capital growth.

However, analysts have also published their 2028 forecasts. The consensus is predicting EPS of 12.8p and a dividend of 5.77p. A forward (2028) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.8 suggests the shares still offer good value. And a forward dividend yield of 5.8% looks like a great opportunity too.

Of course, dividends can’t be guaranteed. But the possibility of earning 14.94p a share over the next three years is likely to appeal to income investors. And with the 2028 dividend expected to be covered 2.2 times by earnings, it seems like a reasonably conservative prediction.

Stretching credibility

But these forecasts seem incredibly optimistic to me. Comparing 2028 with 2024, a 5.7 percentage point improvement on the return on tangible equity’s huge. And an increase in the bank’s net interest margin from 2.95% to 3.45% — during a period when interest rates are expected to fall — seems challenging.

Then there’s the cost/income ratio. It’s forecast to fall from 60.4% to 47.2%. I know a lot of the bank’s costs are fixed but, even so, this seems like a bit of a tall order to me.

To be honest, I fear that if the bank falls short of these numbers, even by a small amount, there could be a sharp correction in its share price. That’s why, on balance, the stock’s not for me. Personally, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector and beyond.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

