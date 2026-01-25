Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £2,500 monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £2,500 monthly passive income?

Harvey Jones reveals how much is needed to generate a high and rising regular passive income from FTSE 100 shares, and suggests one dividend stock to consider.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t know exactly when I’ll retire, but I do know that I want a juicy passive income waiting for me when I do. My plan is to generate it from a portfolio of dividend-paying UK shares, split between a Self-Invested Personal Pension and a Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’d like to leave my capital invested to grow, while taking only the dividends as income. If I could generate £2,500 a month, that would give me £30,000 a year on top of the State Pension. But how much would I need?

Many investors use the 4% safe withdrawal rate as a benchmark. This assumes the underlying portfolio grows at around 7% a year. Take 4% as income, then reinvest the remaining 3% to protect its value against inflation.

FTSE 100 dividend heroes

To generate £30,000 a year on that basis, I’d need £750,000. That’s a big target. However, I think I can push the withdrawal rate up to 5% by building a balanced portfolio of higher-yielding FTSE 100 shares. That would cut the target to £600,000.

That may still sound daunting, but I’m asking a lot of my money. I want £30,000 a year in income, while preserving my capital. It’s like having my cake and eating it. If I bought an annuity instead, there’d be nothing left at the end. This way, there is. So I think it’s a goal worth aiming for.

To get there, I’m investing in dividend shares such as Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General Group, and Taylor Wimpey. There’s another stock I plan to add before the ISA deadline on 5 April: HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA).

HSBC offers global exposure

While my stake in Lloyds is almost entirely focused on the UK market, HSBC generates most of its revenues from Asia, particularly China. That gives me some diversification within the banking sector, and the potential for higher returns, although it also raises the risk profile.

HSBC had a bumper 2023, with revenues jumping 30% to $66.1bn, while the total dividend per share doubled to 61 US cents. Growth has slowed since, with 2024 revenues edging down to $65.9bn, but the dividend rose another 42% to 87 cents. 2025’s figures are out next month.

The board was also treating investors to substantial share buybacks, although these were paused for three quarters from October to help fund the buyout of minority investors in Hong Kong lender Hang Seng.

The shares are up an impressive 51% over the last year, and 200% over five years, which actually gives me pause for thought. They can’t keep rising at that pace forever, so I have to lower my expectations in the short term. That strong run has also pushed the yield down to 4.1% on a trailing basis, although it’s forecast to hit 4.5% in 2026.

HSBC doesn’t look expensive, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Despite the challenges, including a fragile global economy, China’s slowdown and wider geopolitical tensions, I think it’s worth considering with a long-term view.

While I’m still working, I’ll reinvest the dividends, and only start drawing them as income when I retire. I know my target, but there’s still some way to go. I think FTSE 100 shares like HSBC can help me get there, and there are plenty more I’m keen to consider right now.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

£3,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

What's been going on lately with Greggs shares? Christopher Ruane digs into why strong long-term performance has stalled -- and…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

A 7.3% dividend yield at a 5.5 P/E! Should I buy this cheap stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a dirt cheap P/E ratio and a surging yield, could this high street retail stock offer impressive long-term growth…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how you can aim to retire with £11,973 a year in passive income

| James Beard

It’s never too late to consider the stock market. And with regular investments, a decent passive income might be more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why TBC Bank could be the hottest dividend stock in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is bullish on this promising mid-cap dividend stock with a high yield, excellent coverage and an attractive valuation.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market drops, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett’s gone through and profited from multiple stock market crashes and corrections over the last 60 years. Here’s how…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Down 70%, could this be one of the best bargain stocks to buy in 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian’s hunting for the best stocks to buy in 2026. Could this plummeting oil & gas enterprise be the…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This under-the-radar REIT could deliver stellar income for UK investors in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the investment case for a small but up-and-coming REIT that looks poised to deliver shareholders lucrative…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £36,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can aim to earn a £3,000 monthly second income using dividend shares like this FTSE…

Read more »