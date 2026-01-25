Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to invest £10,000 in an ISA for a 7% dividend yield in 2026

Here’s how to invest £10,000 in an ISA for a 7% dividend yield in 2026

With over 90 UK stocks paying a dividend yield of 7% or more, income investors are spoilt for choice in 2026. But which ones are actually sustainable?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With UK stocks having surged ahead in 2025, the dividend yield offered by most index funds is pretty lacklustre in 2026. As of January, the FTSE 100’s yield stands at a modest 2.9%. And the FTSE 250 isn’t much better at 3.3%.

Considering the average payout has historically been closer to 4%, it shows that dividends aren’t growing as quickly as share prices. But luckily, there are quite a few exceptions.

Across the entire London Stock Exchange, there are 131 companies offering 6% or more. And when looking exclusively at the largest 350 businesses, there are still well over 40 stocks to choose from, with some payouts stretching as high as 12.9% right now.

Of course, not every high-yielding income stock’s a bargain. Investors have already seen how payouts from large-caps like WPP and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) can still be cut when times are tough.

So let’s explore how someone with £10,000 sat in an ISA can target a sustainable 7% dividend payout in 2026.

Cash is king

First things first. It’s important to remember that dividends serve as a mechanism to return excess capital back to the owners of a business. And in the stock market, the owners are the shareholders.

The keyword here is ‘excess’. Companies that don’t generate enough cash earnings to support their dividends are the ones most likely to start announcing payout cuts. That’s why free cash flow is the most important financial metric to watch.

Let’s take another look at Taylor Wimpey. On the surface, 2025 was a fairly robust year for the UK homebuilder. Its total completions increased year on year to 11,229 homes, while the average selling price also marched upward to £335,000. Subsequently, revenue was up just shy of 12%, reaching £3.8bn.

However, rising material and labour costs ate into profit margins, resulting in operating income remaining essentially flat at £420m. And with dividend coverage already stretched in 2024, shareholder payouts have started getting pulled back, with further cuts expected in 2026.

A potential rebound?

The latest analyst projections expect full-year dividends for Taylor Wimpey to reach 9.06p per share, down from 9.46p in 2024. But that still represents a substantial 8.5% dividend yield at today’s share price, firmly ahead of our 7% target.

Is this sustainable? Maybe. With the Bank of England steadily cutting interest rates, mortgages are becoming increasingly cheaper and more affordable for prospective home buyers.

With this improved affordability, Taylor Wimpey’s revenue may continue to climb on the back of this tailwind. And with inflation on raw material prices seemingly starting to stabilise, the company could enjoy superior free cash flow generation this year.

However, as with every investment, nothing’s ever guaranteed.

With greater exposure to the London & South East real estate market, Taylor Wimpey has notable exposure to parts of the country where home prices are deteriorating the fastest. Furthermore, even with lower mortgage rates, first-timer buyer demand could nonetheless stall as unemployment among younger generations steadily edges upward.

With that in mind, it may be prudent to wait for Taylor Wimpey’s next set of results before jumping in to better gauge its 2026 trajectory. Luckily, there are plenty of other income stocks offering high dividend yields to explore today.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Why I sold — not panicked — out of this FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has just sold his stake in WH Smith. Here’s why he’s exited the FTSE 250 retailer just as…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

£3,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

What's been going on lately with Greggs shares? Christopher Ruane digs into why strong long-term performance has stalled -- and…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

A 7.3% dividend yield at a 5.5 P/E! Should I buy this cheap stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a dirt cheap P/E ratio and a surging yield, could this high street retail stock offer impressive long-term growth…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how you can aim to retire with £11,973 a year in passive income

| James Beard

It’s never too late to consider the stock market. And with regular investments, a decent passive income might be more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why TBC Bank could be the hottest dividend stock in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is bullish on this promising mid-cap dividend stock with a high yield, excellent coverage and an attractive valuation.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market drops, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett’s gone through and profited from multiple stock market crashes and corrections over the last 60 years. Here’s how…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Down 70%, could this be one of the best bargain stocks to buy in 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian’s hunting for the best stocks to buy in 2026. Could this plummeting oil & gas enterprise be the…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £2,500 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reveals how much is needed to generate a high and rising regular passive income from FTSE 100 shares,…

Read more »