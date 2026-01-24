Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 90%, is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2026?

Down 90%, is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2026?

Penny stocks carry a lot of risks, but they can also offer massive returns. Zaven Boyrazian looks at one company that’s already surged 55% in 2026.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks is a notoriously risky endeavour. But it can also offer some potentially game-changing returns for investors who can spot the diamonds in the rough. And in 2026, IQE (LSE:IQE) has already emerged as a big winner.

The semiconductor wafer manufacturer has had a rough time over the last five years, with around 90% of its market-cap wiped out. But since 2026 kicked off, the penny share has already surged by almost 55%, leaving index investors in the dust.

That means anyone who put £20,000 to work at the start of the year is already sitting on £11,000 of profit.

So what’s going on? And should investors rush to buy shares while they’re still below 10p?

From downturn to recovery

IQE shares underperformance since 2021 has been driven by a variety of complex factors. The introduction of 5G infrastructure was supposed to be a massive tailwind for this business, particularly for its gallium nitride wafers that are used in base station amplifies and radio frequency modules needed to access the 5G network.

However, due to supply chain disruptions, the rollout of 5G technology proved to be far slower than anticipated. And consequently, IQE’s sales stagnated while losses widened.

As such, the balance sheet began accumulating more debt, and management also issued new shares to raise capital and shore up the balance sheet. And with guidance missed, financial health tested, and shareholders diluted, it isn’t a major surprise to see the stock plummet.

But skip ahead to 12 January, and the penny stock erupted by over 40% in one day!

Thanks to a perfect influx of higher defence, AI, 5G, and hyperscaler spending, demand for IQE’s wafers is surging. Revenue guidance for its 2025 fiscal year was updated to £97m – towards the higher end of its previous £90m-£100m outlook. But more dramatically, the underlying earnings outlook has been significantly upgraded.

Previously, management expected to deliver anywhere between a £5m loss and a £2m gain. Now, it expects a profit of at least £2m.

Combining that with an improved cash position of £15.6m and a strong order book for the first quarter of 2026, the operational challenges that have plagued this business for years look like they’re getting resolved.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see sentiment begin to shift drastically.

Time to buy?

IQE’s new-found revenue and earnings momentum are dependent on the AI and defence spending supercycle that’s recently emerged. So long as the geopolitical landscape remains tense and AI spending remains robust, 2026 could see even more explosive share price growth emerge before the end of the year.

However, that also means if AI spending drops due to lacklustre returns, or defence spending reverses as tensions ease, demand for IQE’s wafers could once again tumble.

It’s also important to highlight that the balance sheet is still a bit fragile. And if unforeseen costs push underlying earnings back into the red, shareholders could find themselves diluted again.

Overall, this penny stock presents a distressed turnaround opportunity for growth investors with a high-risk tolerance. It’s not a share I’m personally tempted by right now, but definitely a business worth investigating further.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Investor Warren Buffett achieved a 5,502,284% gain in value. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

What can a small investor learn from the stock market approach of billionaire Warren Buffett? Christopher Ruane draws a few…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 73% year to date, this stock in my SIPP is suddenly on fire!

| Ben McPoland

After three years of wealth-destroying losses, this S&P 500 stock's suddenly roared back into life in our writer's SIPP. What's…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Could a 2026 stock market crash be a once-a-decade opportunity for small investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not know whether there will be a stock market crash this year. So why is he spending…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to grow rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a handful of UK shares that are trading at deep discounts to their perceived intrinsic value…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How a stock market crash could help set you up for lifelong financial freedom

| Stephen Wright

The best returns from the stock market come from buying when prices are low. But investors don’t have to wait…

Read more »

Logo outside Admiral offices
Investing Articles

I missed my chance to buy this FTSE 100 stock last year. Now it’s back at the same price…

| Stephen Wright

Admiral shares are back where they were 12 months ago. But is the FTSE 100 firm still the powerhouse it…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Greggs shares could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs' shares have lost 47% of their value inside 18 months. Where do City analysts see this FTSE 250 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 exciting UK stocks tipped to double in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK stocks have performed well for investors recently. However, analysts believe that they can climb much higher in the…

Read more »