Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? That could lead to a £13k passive income

£20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? That could lead to a £13k passive income

Royston Wild explains the benefits of targeting income in a Stocks and Shares ISA — and reveals a FTSE 100 dividend share to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has rocketed in value, yet Stocks and Shares ISA investors still have loads of excellent income opportunities. Around half a dozen Footsie shares like Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), M&G and Phoenix Group offer dividend yields of 6% and above.

By drawing back and looking across the whole London stock market, the number increases to above 100.

Not all of these will be rock-solid dividend contenders. The yields on many stocks have leapt as their share prices have plummeted, reflecting in some cases serious operational or balance sheet problems. But among that grouping there are genuine long-term passive income opportunities.

Have £20,000 in an ISA to invest today? Here’s how you could target a strong and sustainable second income.

ISA benefits

The Stocks and Shares ISA is (in my view) head and shoulders above any other form of investment account. That’s not just in the UK. From a global perspective it’s also unmatched.

Investors don’t pay a single penny to the taxman in capital gains or on any dividends they receive. By keeping 100% of their returns, they have more money to invest and let compound over time.

Now, £20k is a decent chunk of cash to achieve a large passive income and portfolio growth over time.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Life-changing wealth

Based on 6%-yielding dividend shares like I’ve described, a £20,000 ISA today would deliver a £1,200 passive income over a year.

That’s a decent sum of money. But it’s hardly a life-changing one. Want to know how you could target the latter?

It’s simple: building a diversified portfolio across a broad range of income stocks. Dividends are never guaranteed, but history shows that a balanced mix of shares spanning sectors and regions reduces risk and can deliver a smooth return over time.

A Stocks and Shares ISA that grew 4% a year on average, and delivered a 6% dividend yield that was reinvested, would turn into £217,000 after 25 years.

A 6% yield on a portfolio this size would then generate a £13,000 passive income! Those who could invest more along the way could, of course, make even more, based on the same rates of return.

Looking for high yields?

I think investors looking for brilliant dividend yields should give Legal & General shares a serious look. For me, it’s the best FTSE 100 passive income stock money can buy.

It’s not just the fact that the firm has the index’s biggest forward yield (8.5%). Dividends have risen in 14 of the past 15 years, helping investors build a growing stream of income.

But what makes it such a reliable dividend star? Its businesses require limited capital to operate, leaving plenty of excess cash on its books. And with limited growth opportunities, Legal & General prioritises distributing this capital to shareholders over reinvesting in its operations.

With a Solvency II capital ratio of 217%, I’m expecting Legal & General’s proud dividend record to remain intact. That said, tough economic conditions persist and near-term earnings could come under pressure.

Dividends on Legal & General shares are expected to rise again in 2027, driving the yield to 8.7%. I think the company’s a brilliant stock to consider for any Stocks and Shares ISA investor.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Some UK shares offer tremendous value right now. Here’s what I’m doing…

| James Beard

Warren Buffett once said: “Price is what you pay, value is what you get.” With this in mind, James Beard…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Dow Jones near 50,000: is it too late to invest?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers whether there's still value to be found in US stocks as the Dow Jones edges closer to…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares tipped to grow 104% (or more) in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Looking for brilliant bargains with rebound potential this year? Royston Wild picks out three cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Why I’m still betting on Berkshire Hathaway – even after Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway is an economic powerhouse. But is the company vulnerable to activist pressure when the time comes to sell…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

2 top REITs I’m considering for my 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Working out our 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA plans now should give us a great chance to be ahead of…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

From pennies to £13: can Rolls-Royce shares keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have already had a strong start to 2026, hitting a new all-time high. Here's how our writer feels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock for my ISA in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla now has robotaxis on the road and plans to pump out millions of Optimus robots in future. But does…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Why did this flying FTSE 250 growth stock just jump another 10%?

| Alan Oscroft

So we expect bigger daily jumps from FTSE 250 stocks than the FTSE 100 when there's good news? This trading…

Read more »