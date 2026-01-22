Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Up 101% already, this penny stock could gain another 23% says one broker

Up 101% already, this penny stock could gain another 23% says one broker

Despite doubling over the past year, this penny stock is still 95% lower than it was a few years ago. Is it worth considering buying at 48p?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Staffline Group (LSE:STAF) is a penny stock on the move. It jumped 9% on Tuesday 20 January, taking the one-year return to just above 100%!

Despite this, the Staffline share price remains 95% below where it was at the start of 2019!

So, might this penny stock be worth considering, just in case it ever gets anywhere near its previous highs? Let’s take a closer look.

A strong year

Staffline is the UK’s largest recruitment partner, providing 40,000 flexible blue-collar workers per day on average for the likes of Argos and BMW.

The stock jumped this week because the company provided a strong full-year trading update. In this, it said results were “expected to be significantly ahead of market expectations“. That’s never a bad thing to say in an update!

Revenue is anticipated to have risen 11.5% to £1.1bn, largely driven by “a significant new strategic partnership with a leading logistics provider and continued market share growth in the blue-collar sector“.

This partnership helped drive temporary worker hours to a five-year high during the critical Q4/Christmas peak season. 

The other end of the income statement was even better, with operating profit up 28.3% to £12.7m, and pre-tax profit surging 42% to £7.1m. Both figures were well ahead of market expectations.

Furthermore, net debt was reduced to £1.9m from £4.1m. For context, net debt was £68m back in 2019. So the company’s balance sheet is much stronger today. 

Staffline’s scale and reach, combined with its financial strength and high governance standards, ideally positions the business in a market where competition remains fragmented and customers, both new and existing, continue to consolidate their labour suppliers.
Staffline

A very cheap penny stock

The reason the stock trades for pennies today — down from £13 in 2015 — is because Staffline has previously been embroiled in scandals. It was found to have underpaid workers the minimum wage, which led to a fine, significant losses, and complete breakdown of investor trust.

However, the recruitment specialist has worked hard to rebuild itself in recent years. And despite this slowly being reflected in the share price, the valuation remains dirt-cheap.

The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is a lowly 8.5. Meanwhile, the P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio here is just 0.3, which is well below the widely used fair value benchmark of one.

There’s also a £7.5m share buyback programme that’s almost completed. This has helped reduce the share count, which ballooned during the pandemic.

Worth a look?

Of course, Staffline operates in a very fragile UK economy, with rising unemployment. So any sudden downturn wouldn’t help the business (or share price).

Moreover, this is an industry where profit margins tend to be wafer-thin, as we can see by the £12.7m in operating profit on £1.1bn of revenue. There’s also no dividend today.

On balance though, I would say this is one of the more interesting penny stock opportunities out there. Staffline is an industry leader, with improving fundamentals and very established relationships with a handful of large companies.

Only one broker follows the stock, according to my data provider. But they have a 60p price target, which is 23% above the current price of 48.6p (on 21 January).

For investors searching for a cheap penny stock with strong turnaround potential, I think Staffline deserves closer attention.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Aviva share price had a brilliant run and investors have got bags of dividend income too. Now Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

What if there’s a stock market crash in 2026? Here’s how investors can prepare

| Alan Oscroft

Worries about a possible stock market crash this year are beginning to surface again, as US and UK stock markets…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is worth now

| Alan Oscroft

The banking slump drove many scared investors away from Lloyds shares. But contrarians who bought have done rather well.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s 1 way to try and turn it into maximum passive income

| John Fieldsend

What strategies can help an investor grow passive income the most? Our Foolish author delves into a few possibilities to…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

After rising 113%, is Rolls-Royce’s share price on course for £16.25?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has more than doubled during the past year. Could it be poised to soar again in 2026?…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT where the Shell share price will end the year and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the Shell share price has underperformed the index in the past year, but explains why 2026 could…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks that analysts predict could rise 50% (or more) this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some FTSE 250 shares that have a strong outlook based on forecasts from analysts. He takes a…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks to buy? Consider these 8%+ yielders!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the passive income investment case of two high-yielding UK dividend stocks to consider buying this year.…

Read more »