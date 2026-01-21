Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This FTSE 100 stock’s tipped to grow by 67% over the coming year

This FTSE 100 stock’s tipped to grow by 67% over the coming year

Jon Smith points out a potentially underappreciated FTSE 100 share that has just received a large vote of confidence from a leading bank.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even though the FTSE 100 is made up of the largest companies by market-cap, it doesn’t mean that all are so mature and large that big share price gains can’t be achieved. In fact, one undervalued stock in the index received a Buy recommendation from a leading bank last week with significant potential to rally.

Getting ready to fly

I’m talking about easyJet (LSE:EZJ). The stock’s down a modest 4% over the past year. The latest full-year results for the period ended September 2025 showed strong performance with revenue up 9% to £10.1bn and pre-tax profit rising 9% to £665m versus 2024. 

Analyst Jarrod Castle from UBS has an updated price target of 800p for the stock over the coming year. Given the current share price is 480p, this reflects almost a 67% move higher. In terms of reasoning, he spoke about how well easyJet Holidays was doing and how the division could help to continue to drive profitability.

Castle expects the unit to achieve a £450m profit target by 2030. If an investor shares this optimism, it’s logical to see why the share price could soar.

It’s worth noting that not everyone shares the enthusiasm of the team at UBS. Analysts at Deutsche Bank just cut its easyJet target from 535p to 465p, believing there are better airlines in the sector to consider buying. This shows that all forecasts need to be taken with a pinch of salt. They’re subjective, so shouldn’t be solely relied on for making investment decisions.

Adding in my view

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, I do think easyJet stock’s undervalued right now. It’s below the benchmark figure of 10 I use to assign a fair value.

I do get the concern around a softer macroeconomic environment. This could cause people to cut back on some travel plans, and is a risk for easyJet going forward. However, I think some of this caution’s misplaced. I think people will reduce long-haul plans. But easyJet’s a direct beneficiary of intra-Europe travel, not long-haul. Therefore, I think it should see good demand and not be unduly impacted.

I agree with UBS about the holidays division. It’s underappreciated by some investors. The area delivers stable cash flows and good profit margins. As this segment grows, the company looks less like a pure airline and more like a travel platform, which could be argued to mean the stock deserves a higher valuation.

Finally, the stock looks attractive due to the continued balance sheet improvements post-pandemic. Debt’s coming down, and cash generation’s improving. This should help investors feel more comfortable considering the stock for their portfolios. Although I don’t have an exact price target for the company, I don’t think the UBS tip’s unrealistic.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Greggs shares?

| John Fieldsend

Why are Greggs shares falling as the company seemingly goes from strength to strength? Our Foolish author looks into the…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK stocks to consider buying now with just £100?

| James Beard

These three UK stocks are among the most popular with investors right now. But is it a good idea to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the experts say…

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy in 2026 to hold for the long term? Me too, and I'm finding experts turning…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Experts reckon these are 2 growth shares to buy in January

| James Beard

City analysts believe these two growth shares have the potential to surge in 2026 and beyond. But should investors rush…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Up 242% in 2 years! Can anything stop the rampant Barclays share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price has been racing along lately but questions how long the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

See how the Rolls-Royce share price has transformed £10,000 in just 3 years – it’s jaw-dropping

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the Rolls-Royce share price and examines whether the FTSE 100 growth star can make…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Near a 3-year high, Vodafone may not look a cheap share, but is the value story just beginning?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone has risen a lot over 12 months, yet my analysis suggests there's more value left in this supposedly not‑so‑cheap…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is £14 a share the next stop for Rolls-Royce?

| John Fieldsend

Why do so many analysts keep upgrading Rolls-Royce shares? Is the rocketing share price set to rise even further from…

Read more »