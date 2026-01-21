Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Experts reckon these are 2 growth shares to buy in January

Experts reckon these are 2 growth shares to buy in January

City analysts believe these two growth shares have the potential to surge in 2026 and beyond. But should investors rush to buy?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior

Image source: M&S Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With thousands of growth shares in the world to choose from, it can be difficult for time-poor investors to know which ones to pick. But institutional investors spend their working days looking for lucrative opportunities. Here are two that City professionals have flagged for 2026.

Simply M&S

Analysts at Berenberg bank rate Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) as a Buy. Also, Hargreaves Lansdown has put the retailer on its Five Shares to Watch list for 2026.

The group’s finances took a major hit in April 2025, when it suffered a cyber attack. Some estimates reckon it cost the group close to £300m. And because of this, I’m confident that it’s unlikely to happen again, certainly over the next few years. I reckon the group’s directors will be taking every precaution — and engaging the best in the IT security business – to make the retailer’s systems as secure as possible.

Analysts have a 12-month price target that’s around 20% higher than today’s (20 January) share price. Based on Berenberg’s March 2027 forecast, it says the stock’s currently trading on just 10 times earnings.

A surprising prediction

One prediction I find particularly interesting is that by 2027, Marks & Spencer’s stock could be yielding 3%-4%. When I first saw this, I must admit I raised one of my eyebrows. After all, based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, its yield is 1%. However, a quick look back in history confirms that in the late 2010s, it was a pretty good dividend payer. I agree there’s plenty of scope for its payout to be increased further, if earnings can continue to grow. For its March 2025 financial year, its dividend was equal to only 11% of earnings per share (EPS).

But retailing’s tough, especially on the high street. Business rates put the group at a competitive disadvantage to online rivals who have no bricks and mortar stores. And as the business knows only too well, clothing can quickly fall out of fashion.

However, the group’s food offer continues to grow rapidly and its joint venture with Ocado is the fastest growing UK grocery business. I reckon the British icon will bounce back strongly. Its fashion, home, and beauty division is still recovering from the attack and I see no reason why this trend can’t continue. On balance, I think Marks & Spencer’s a long-term growth stock to consider.

Another option

Berenberg’s analysts have had a busy start to the year. As well as reviewing Marks & Spencer’s prospects, they’ve also upgraded Vodafone (LSE:VOD) from Hold to Buy. They’ve a new price target of 119p, which is around 19% higher than the telecoms group’s current share price.

The business still faces some challenges. It’s continuing to lose customers in Germany and it’s continually under pressure to find the cash to spend on expensive infrastructure.

However, it’s doing well in Africa. And efficiency savings are expected from the merger of the UK’s operations with Three. Analysts are expecting a 44% improvement in adjusted EPS over the next three years. It’s also increased its interim dividend and is coming to the end of a £500m share buyback programme.

Personally, I think there are some early signs of a recovery. On this basis, I feel the stock’s worth considering.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My battle plan for the stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones see nothing to fear in a stock market crash, so long as investors have a strategy to turn…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 trusts I’m eyeing up for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer wants more global diversification in his Stocks and Shares ISA. Why does this pair of FTSE 250 investment…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Greggs shares?

| John Fieldsend

Why are Greggs shares falling as the company seemingly goes from strength to strength? Our Foolish author looks into the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of just 7, is this the best value stock on the FTSE 100 today?

| James Beard

While looking for opportunities in value stocks, James Beard uncovered one that’s trading at a historically low earnings multiple. What’s…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK stocks to consider buying now with just £100?

| James Beard

These three UK stocks are among the most popular with investors right now. But is it a good idea to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

The Glencore share price is up 23% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out the sharp rise in the Glencore share price, but outlines why it might not represent a…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the experts say…

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy in 2026 to hold for the long term? Me too, and I'm finding experts turning…

Read more »