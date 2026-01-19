Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Warren Buffett right about this 1 thing when it comes to Barclays shares?

Is Warren Buffett right about this 1 thing when it comes to Barclays shares?

After more than TRIPLING in just over two years, is now the time to heed Warren Buffett’s cautious words of wisdom when considering Barclays shares?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Throughout his investing career, billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s given out a lot of advice. But perhaps the most insightful nugget of wisdom is to “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful“.

Instead of following the herd, investors can often enjoy an outsized return by intelligently looking for opportunities where no one else is, instead of chasing what’s popular. And that’s what’s brought Barclays (LSE:BARC) onto my radar.

Over the last two years, the leading British banking institution has been on a bit of a rampage. Management’s been successfully capitalising on higher interest rates, elevating its profits, and sending the share price up by almost 210% since the start of 2024!

What was once a sleepy banking business for over a decade has transformed into a high-growth, top-performing FTSE stock. And even in 2026 it continues to rank among the most popular stocks to buy, according to AJ Bell’s data.

But is this an early warning sign of investors getting greedy? And is now the time to become more fearful?

The bull case

Even after its massive rally, Barclays’ shares still have a lot of strengths behind them. The valuation remains relatively reasonable at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12, given that the recent share price gains were driven by higher profits rather than speculative growth expectations.

At the same time, the bank remains on track to deliver £2bn in efficiency savings by the end of 2026, with the all-important return on tangible equity (RoTE) standing at 12.3% – already ahead of its upgraded full-year 2026 target of 12%.

Its net interest margins continue to stand strong at 4.55%, thanks to some intelligent hedging against the Bank of England cutting interest rates. And with profits still on the rise, particularly from its investment banking arm, which recently delivered its strongest performance since 2021, it isn’t hard to see why Barclays remains a popular stock in 2026.

What could go wrong?

While it’s hard not to be impressed with Barclays’ performance, some potential cracks have started to appear. With wider economic weakness creeping in across the UK and the US, the level of credit impairments has started to rise alongside default rates.

As things stand, these delinquencies remain firmly within manageable levels. But with unemployment climbing, the level of risk is on the rise.

Even if credit impairments don’t get out of hand, Barclays’ impressive net interest margins may soon start to reverse. With more aggressive interest rate cuts suspected from both the Bank of England and Federal Reserve in 2026, lending margins could soon come under pressure, particularly as existing hedges begin to expire.

Further interest rate cuts do create some more favourable tailwinds for its investment banking business. And it could also drive up mortgage demand as home affordability improves. But that tailwind may fail to materialise given the weakened economic landscape.

The bottom line

Overall, Barclays continues to demonstrate impressive strength as a business. But with numerous headwinds on the horizon, now may be the time to heed Buffett’s advice and become more fearful after such a stellar run. That’s why personally, I’m looking for buying opportunities elsewhere. Luckily, I’m spoilt for choice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »