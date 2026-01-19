Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

After decades of underperformance, Lloyds shares have been surging, but with a key growth catalyst around the corner, this could just be the beginning.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are on fire right now. After a perfect storm of higher interest rates, rising profits, and de-risked legal overhangs, the British banking giant has seen its share price surge over 90% in the last 12 months. And after almost 20 years of non-existent growth, the stock is now trading above the £1 share price threshold.

For over a decade, investors have been asking when Lloyds shares will finally rise back above 100p. And in 2026, it has finally happened – a critical psychological pivot point for many investors who’ve long viewed the bank as a zombie stock.

With fresh momentum under its wings, multiple institutional investors have been upgrading their share price targets. Earlier this month, the analysts at Barclays hiked their forecast from 100p to 120p. Meanwhile, the experts at Jefferies issued a similar projection at 119p.

So, with the decade-plus era of stagnant growth seemingly over, are Lloyds’ shares finally worth buying again?

Incoming earnings surge

The bull case surrounding Lloyds is quite complicated. So, let’s break it down.

In oversimplified terms, without protection, UK banks are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates set by the Bank of England. So, to reduce this sensitivity, these financial institutions use something called an interest rate swap to effectively ‘lock in’ current interest rates for several years.

When interest rates rise, the hedges backfire, preventing banks from fully capitalising on the benefit of higher rates. But when interest rates fall, these swaps allow banks to continue enjoying previously higher rates for longer.

Here’s where things get interesting. With an average duration of three-and-a-half years, many structural hedges that Lloyds set up back in 2022 have begun expiring. And they will now be replaced with new hedges. But the critical difference is that interest rates at the start of 2026 sit at 3.75% versus the average 1.5% throughout 2022.

That means even with interest rates falling, Lloyds’ lending margins could still get bigger this year. So much so that Barclays’ analysts have forecast a jaw-dropping 70% growth in earnings per share by 2028.

What to watch

Needless to say, growing profits by 70% over the next three years is an impressive feat. And with that in mind, Lloyds sounds like a screaming buy.

However, it’s important to remember that this is just a forecast. And some critical risk factors could prevent it from happening.

As a result of US tariffs, Chinese manufacturers have begun diverting goods to the UK. Alan Taylor, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England has highlighted that these cheap exports could help reduce inflation, paving the way for faster interest rate cuts.

Here’s the problem. If interest rates are lowered faster than Lloyds can renew its structural hedges, then current forecasts could be overestimating the bank’s margin expansion capabilities. And consequently, Lloyds may miss analyst earnings targets, putting downward pressure on its shares.

The bottom line

2026 looks like a year of potentially terrific opportunities for Lloyds shares. While the bank is unlikely to deliver another 90% return in the next 12 months, the bull case is nonetheless compelling for investors seeking exposure to the banking sector.

That’s why, even with the risks, I think this UK stock deserves a closer look.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up almost 50%! Is it too late to buy Vodafone shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Vodafone shares are back on the rise after years of decline, but can this rally continue into 2026? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »