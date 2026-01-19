Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade chance to grab this brilliant 8%-yielding dividend share?

A once-in-a-decade chance to grab this brilliant 8%-yielding dividend share?

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend share is at similar levels to a decade ago, and now could be a good time to consider locking in its mighty yield.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, one FTSE 100 dividend share overshadows all the rest. Its name? Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). The reason? Its mighty 8.1% yield is the biggest on the entire blue-chip index.

That’s a whopping rate of income. Roughly double what savers can bag on a best buy savings account. Better still, while saving rates are likely to fall further this year as the Bank of England cuts base rates, that yield should rise by around 2%. And continue to rise by that amount every year.

No dividend is guaranteed. When yields get this high, they can be vulnerable, as companies need to keep generating enough cash to maintain their largesse. Legal & General’s earnings have been choppy lately but seem to have stabilised, with management forecasting solid growth between 6% to 9% across the 2025 financial year.

Adding to my confidence, the group maintains a very strong Solvency II ratio, which edged up from 224% in 2023 to an even more comforting 232% in full-year 2024.

It’s since slipped slightly to 217%, but that reflects recent dividend payments to investors, along with a share buyback, and should be temporary. Overall, I think it looks solid although if we get a recession or a major stock market crash, nothing can be ruled out.

Now there’s one big problem with Legal & General shares. Although, I think it justifies my claim that this is potentially a once-in-a-decade opportunity.

The shares have climbed a solid 14% in the last 12 months, but that trails the average FTSE 100 growth of around 20%. They’ve done even worse over five years, down a very disappointing 5%. The share has struggled to build momentum, in marked contrast to key sector rival Aviva

The Legal & General share price now trades at similar levels to 2016. There have been plenty of ups and downs in that time, but at today’s price of 265p, the shares are only slightly about the 250p they traded at almost a decade ago. This arguably gives investors an opportunity to get in at a decent valuation.

Value stock or trap?

Personally, I’m wary of buying shares after a strong run, as it means arriving to the party late. That certainly isn’t a problem here. It’s also a key reason why the yield is so stunningly high.

Now there’s no guarantee that Legal & General shares will suddenly take off. That sideways motion may continue. The UK economy is struggling and the global economy is choppy, while geopolitical issues intensify. Tariffs aren’t helping either.

However, Legal & General is building a new income stream in pension risk transfers, where it takes over the responsibility of running company pension schemes. It’s a competitive area, but it should help revenues grow.

I wish I could say its shares are really cheap, but with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, we’re not looking at a once-in-a-decade valuation, sadly. However, I still think that mighty yield is a rare opportunity, and Legal & General is well worth considering for income-focused investors willing to bide their time, and wait for the growth to come. They’ll get a considerable income stream while they wait.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 a year ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 has set a new all-time high this month. Over the past year, its performance has been strong.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Could 4,692 shares in this quality REIT net me a £1,000-a-month second income?

| Stephen Wright

A 5.3% yield, monthly dividends, and an outstanding growth record. Should UK investors looking for a second income take a…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Up 13% in just 1 month, could Chevron stock have further to run?

| Christopher Ruane

Chevron stock has moved up in the past month -- and over the past few years. It also has an…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Up 23%! What on earth’s going on with the BAE Systems share price?

| Ben McPoland

Despite it only being mid-January, the BAE Systems share price has proven this writer wrong so far in 2026. Why…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what would have to happen for me to buy Tesla stock

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes the Tesla business but is not yet ready to buy its stock. What would have to happen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is 2026 a once-in-a-decade chance to generate passive income AND growth?

| Ken Hall

Building a passive income with stocks that generate dividends and growth can be rare, but Ken Hall wonders if 2026…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much passive income could a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA earn over 20 years?

| Christopher Ruane

How big a money spinner can a Stocks and Shares ISA be when it comes to passive income? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 58%, this FTSE 250 stock has a 6.4% dividend yield!

| Christopher Ruane

After a brutal 12 months, this FTSE 250 share still offers a dividend yield well above the index. Can it…

Read more »