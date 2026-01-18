Member Login
How much do you need in an ISA for a passive income that beats the State Pension?

Investing in UK shares can offer a lucrative path for generating passive income. Zaven Boyrazian shows how investors can aim to beat the State Pension.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.

Image source: Getty Images

The UK State Pension is being bumped up 4.8% this April to £241.30 a week, or £12,547.60 a year. That’s certainly nothing to scoff at. But it still falls firmly short of the £13,400 minimum needed for retirement, according to Pensions UK. And it’s firmly behind the £31,700 that an even a moderate lifestyle requires.

Fortunately, British investors can leverage the power of a Stocks and Shares ISA to not only build wealth, but also aim to generate a passive income that beats the State Pension, entirely tax-free.

Here’s how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The retirement income plan

Let’s set a retirement goal of reaching the £31,700 total income threshold. That means £12,547.60 will come from the State Pension and the remaining £19,152.40 from an ISA portfolio. How large does this portfolio have to be?

Following the 4% withdrawal rule, the answer is around £478,810.

Needless to say, that’s a pretty substantial nest egg. And it’s roughly 3.3 times more than what the average 65-year-old has saved for retirement in Britain. However, by starting early and investing a £500 lump sum each month, surpassing the half-a-million-pound threshold is actually very doable.

The stock market, on average over the long term, generates a total return of 8% a year. By investing £500 a month at this rate, an ISA portfolio will surpass £478,810 within just over 25 years. So if someone has just turned 40 and is starting from scratch, there’s still plenty of time to prepare for retirement.

£500,000 may not be enough

The UK State Pension is expected to rise steadily over time. The only trouble is, so does inflation. Therefore, while a £31,700 retirement income may be enough in 2026, that’s not likely to be the case in 2050.

This is where stock picking offers a potential solution. Instead of generating an 8% return with index funds, investors can aim higher by investing directly into the best and brightest businesses. And when executed successfully, the results can be game-changing.

Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS) is a perfect example to consider. Over the last 25 years, the infrastructure and galvanising specialist has generated a staggering 6,717% total return through superb operational execution, value-adding bolt-on acquisitions, and international expansion.

That’s the equivalent of an 18.4% annualised return. And anyone who has been drip feeding £500 a month since January 2001 now has a staggering £3.1m – enough to generate a £124,006 tax-free passive income!

Still worth considering?

After almost three decades of growth, Hill & Smith’s now a £1.8bn enterprise. At this size, it’s unlikely to maintain its impressive historical pace. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t more room for further expansion.

In 2026, numerous structural tailwinds remain intact. The US is accelerating its national infrastructure spending to repair existing services and support the rise of AI. Meanwhile, its operations across the UK and India are also seeing a steady uptick in activity as cost-saving efforts pave the way for wider margins.

There are, of course, risks. Macroeconomic uncertainty has and could further delay infrastructure projects, especially if recessions start to emerge or AI spending slows demand for new data centres.

Nevertheless, given the mission-critical nature of infrastructure and Hill & Smith’s role in building it, the firm could be worth a closer inspection for investors seeking to build long-term retirement wealth.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hill & Smith Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

